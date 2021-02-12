Kellogg Company Donates $120,000 to Albertsons Companies Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors Initiative

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) announced today that Kellogg is donating $120,000 to Albertsons Companies Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors initiative.

Kellogg’s donation is part of a “Feed the Love” campaign, which is being promoted across Albertsons stores during the month of February. Like Kellogg, Albertsons Cos. is committed to the continued fight against hunger through its foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors initiative which is working to eradicate hunger in America.

“ We value our partnership with Albertsons Cos. and initiatives like this are a key part of our aspiration towards Kellogg Company’s vision of a good and just world, where people are not just fed but fulfilled,” said Oli Morton, Kellogg Company U.S. Chief Customer Officer. “ We are proud to contribute to the important work Albertsons Cos. is doing as we collectively fight against hunger.”

“ We’re thankful that Kellogg, with its trusted brands, extensive consumer reach and powerful reputation, has partnered with us in our work to eradicate hunger in America,” said Christy Duncan Anderson, President and Executive Director of Albertsons Companies Foundation. “ Kellogg’s generous donation will help provide food for so many people struggling with food insecurity.”

The funds will be distributed to local food banks in areas where Albertsons Cos. operates stores.

Albertsons Cos. has a long-standing commitment to hunger relief. In the last five years, the company and its foundation have donated more than $2 billion in product to food banks and other hunger relief agencies, expanding their standing as one of the biggest retail supporters of hunger relief in the country. These donations were in addition to hundreds of tons of food contributed through local and regional food drives. For more information about Albertsons Cos.’ commitment to hunger relief, please visit here.

Feeding people in need has long been a cornerstone of Kellogg Company’s corporate responsibility initiatives. The partnership with Albertson’s contributes to Kellogg’s Better Days global commitment to create better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Since 2015, we’ve donated 2.4 billion servings of food to people facing hunger and reached 3.2 million children through feeding programs. To learn more about Kellogg’s hunger relief efforts, please visit here.

Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI), is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners. Albertsons Cos. is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave $225 million in food and financial support. In 2020, Albertsons Cos. made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice.