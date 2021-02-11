WEX Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Certain HSA Assets of HealthcareBank

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced the signing of an agreement to acquire certain health savings account (“HSA”) assets of HealthcareBank, the custodian bank for customers of WEX’s Health division. We believe this acquisition will allow the Company to better capture the economics from these HSA assets.

“This asset purchase expands WEX’s role in the attractive consumer-directed healthcare ecosystem and aligns with our growth strategy,” said Robert Deshaies, President of WEX’s Health division. “We are excited to provide a more streamlined relationship experience, one that positions us to better leverage our investments to provide market-leading HSA solutions.”

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, WEX will pay an initial cash consideration of approximately $200 million, with two additional deferred cash payments of $25 million in July 2023 and January 2024. The transaction agreement also includes potential additional consideration based on any future increases in the Federal Funds rate. WEX expects the acquisition to be accretive to adjusted net income in fiscal year 2021. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

