Peavey Mart Selects Kibo to Enhance Their Omnichannel eCommerce Experience

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kibo, the leader in unified commerce, announced that Peavey Mart, a division of Peavey Industries LP, has selected the Kibo Unified Commerce Platform to power their recently modernized ecommerce site with help from consulting partner theturnlab. This platform will add in-store order fulfillment capabilities to their new site as well. The new peaveymart.com is currently in development, with a planned launch in Q1 of 2021.

With Kibo, Peavey Mart will be able to unify data and product information that will power their site and connect them to 90 store locations across the country. Previously, Peavey Mart relied on on-premise commerce technology that limited their ability to create seamless customer experiences and made it difficult to keep up with real-time inventory demands. With Kibo, the Peavey Mart team will be able to utilize a single, up-to-date solution that will drive personalized commerce, order management, and fulfillment. Kibo will also enable Peavey Mart to significantly improve their BOPIS and ship-to-store logistics.

Jest Sidloski, Peavey Industries VP of Marketing, Customer Experience and eCommerce, is passionate about this project’s potential and ultimate success. “We are committed to providing a strong, responsive eCommerce site for ourselves, but more importantly for our customers. We aim to present a new site that is sleek and dependable, assuring our customers their online shopping experience will be a positive one, each and every time they visit. After months of research, planning, designing and review, we know we couldn’t have picked a better partner than Kibo for our supporting CMS platform.”

“Kibo’s unified solution not only brings modern commerce capabilities to our online business, but also connects it to our offline locations, allowing us to create a much better customer experience while also simplifying our operations,” said Sidloski. “We were immediately impressed with what we’ll be able to do with Kibo’s solution, and as a people-focused organization, we are also excited to work with the awesome teams at Kibo and theturnlab. They’ve been incredibly consultative and supportive throughout our onboarding process.”

"We're thrilled to work with Kibo to deliver ecommerce and order management to Peavey. Kibo provides the modern omnichannel technology that sets Peavey up for success now and in the future," said Frank Aloise, co-founder, at theturnlab.

The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of flexibility, which comes with modern technology. Kibo’s microservices-based architecture allows Peavey Mart to use what capabilities they need now, and easily expand upon them when ready. With the added benefit of built-in personalization capabilities, Peavey will be able to build out unique customer experiences.

“Kibo is excited to help Peavey Mart unify their operations, insights and customer experiences across their brands. Peavey Mart is a modern business, and Kibo’s modern solution is a perfect fit. We are on track to implement robust commerce and order management capabilities in six months, which should deliver significant improvements to their business,” said Brian Wilson, Chief Operating Officer at Kibo.

About Peavey Industries LP

Peavey Industries LP is proudly 100% Canadian owned and operated, and is the parent company to two corporate retail brands comprising a total of 91 stores spanning five provinces. “Canada’s Largest Farm and Ranch Retailer” maintains 88 Peavey Mart stores from BC to Ontario and 3 MainStreet Hardware stores in Alberta. Peavey Industries retail outlets have been serving their loyal customers since 1967.

In March 2020, Peavey Industries LP acquired the Master License of Ace Brand in Canada along with the agreements in place for the supply and distribution of products and marketing services to 100+ Dealer-owned retail outlets operating under the Ace Hardware, Ace Building Centre and Ace Country & Garden banners in Canada.

For more information about Peavey Industries LP and their brands, please email marketing@peaveyindustries.com

About theturnlab

Toronto-based startup theturnlab is a consultancy-led, marketing technology company with services and products that span research, strategy, a full suite of technology services, marketing and media. The Canadian B Corp was one of the first marketing agencies in North America to be certified carbon neutral.

Visit www.theturnlab.com for more information.

About Kibo

Kibo is the only extensible, unified commerce platform that delivers personalized, omnichannel experiences. The platform combines AI-driven personalization from industry leaders Monetate and Certona, omnichannel commerce, and enterprise-grade order management. Global clients like Office Depot, Taco Bell, and Patagonia rely on Kibo's API-first, microservices architecture to support a wide range of commerce strategies, including headless commerce, that meet high growth goals and customer expectations.