Qosina and EcoVadis Set to Improve Supply Chain Sustainability for Medical, Pharmaceutical and Beauty Industries

RONKONKOMA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qosina Corp., a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components, has partnered with EcoVadis, the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. Backed by EcoVadis’ robust ratings and assessments, Qosina is well positioned to enhance the environmental and social impact of its procurement processes and those of its suppliers.

Qosina Corp. received its EcoVadis assessment in August 2020 and is committed to driving corporate social responsibility, both internally and externally. Qosina will leverage the proven EcoVadis platform to extend value into their supply base, providing actionable insights for improvement through the sustainability evaluation, assessment and continued monitoring of their vendors.

“Sustainability and ethical practices are core to who we are,” said Scott Herskovitz, President and CEO of Qosina Corp. “Since 1980, our products and services have been used across multiple industries and by millions of people worldwide, meaning the impact of procuring those items is wide-ranging. We have a responsibility to society and the communities we serve to act as responsibly, sustainably and proactively as possible. We have the power to improve the global supply chain, and EcoVadis is essential in helping us achieve that.”

EcoVadis has rated over 75,000 companies worldwide, mitigating risk for some of the world's largest organizations, while positively impacting the environment, fostering transparency and driving innovation. EcoVadis’ assessments focus on 21 sustainability criteria that are grouped into four themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. These criteria are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard.

“Commitments to sustainable supply chain practices are tantamount to long-term value creation. But commitments are just the beginning – sustainability initiatives must constantly evolve to keep pace with the demands of CSR,” said David McClintok, Marketing Director at EcoVadis. “Qosina’s proactive approach to improving their sustainability program from the top down is a strategic step in fostering environmentally responsible supply chains around the world.”

Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Qosina’s philosophy is to address its customers’ need to reduce time to market by providing thousands of stock components. The company’s vast catalog features more than 5,000 products shown in full-scale illustrations on a one-centimeter grid. Qosina offers free samples of most items, low minimum order requirements, just-in-time delivery, modification of existing molds, and new product design and development. Qosina is ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 22301 and ISO 14001 certified, and operates in a 95,000 square-foot facility with an ISO Class 8 Clean Room. To learn about Qosina’s full component offering, which includes the newest products, visit www.qosina.com or call +1 (631) 242-3000. Visit Qosmedix, Qosina’s cosmetics division, at www.qosmedix.com. Qosmedix is a certified global supplier of beauty tools and accessories to the cosmetic, skincare, spa and salon industries.