Giant Tiger Selects RELEX Solutions to Drive Integrated Supply Chain Improvements

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Giant Tiger Stores Limited, Canada’s leading family discount retailer, has chosen RELEX Solutions to support planning processes and efficiencies throughout their robust supply chain and over 250 stores.

RELEX will enable Giant Tiger to support forecasting and replenishment for their distribution centers and store locations. The new solution will help Giant Tiger streamline inventory and meet the needs of their franchisees.

“RELEX supports fulfilling our mission to provide customers with high quality products at everyday low prices,” said Jim Black, CIO Giant Tiger Stores Limited. “We operate on a franchise model that ensures members of their local community serve our shoppers — but the model of course comes with its own planning intricacies. RELEX’s flexibility helps us effectively support our stores so we can meet both existing and future demand at Giant Tiger.”

The RELEX solution will replace a combination of an ERP system and manual planning, streamlining the processes within a single platform. Giant Tiger will have greater visibility into expected store-level sales, improving their ability to meet demand throughout the season.

“We’re excited to quickly deliver a great deal of value for Giant Tiger,” said RELEX Group CEO Mikko Kärkkäinen, “because we have a lot of experience with the challenges they face, from their franchised business model to a wide assortment offering everything from fresh groceries to housewares, apparel, and health and beauty products. We look forward to working closely with Giant Tiger to ensure their stores are always stocked with the products their loyal customers want and need.”

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions is a leading provider of cutting-edge retail optimization software that’s built for the age of Living Retail, where change is the only constant. We help retailers adapt to every future, faster.

Our cloud-native Living Retail Platform delivers pragmatic AI across all retail functions and at retail scale, eradicating siloes, rigidities and inefficiencies along the way. We offer a fast lane to value that builds from a foundation of radically improved demand forecasting and supply chain optimization. Our customers leverage this enhanced supply chain visibility into exponential benefits — optimizing their space, allocation, workforce, promotion, and markdown strategies, all within our unified platform.

Today, RELEX is a hyper-growth company with 250+ customers who love us — ask any of them for a frank and independent assessment of our team and solutions. RELEX is trusted by leading brands including AutoZone, PetSmart, The Vitamin Shoppe, Big Lots, and Thrive Market, and has offices across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

Go to relexsolutions.com for more.

About Giant Tiger Stores Limited

Giant Tiger is the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, committed to providing everyday essentials, family fashion and household needs to communities across Canada. Canadians can shop at over 250 stores and online at gianttiger.com. The privately held company employs over 10,000 team members and operates its' own distribution centres and trucking fleet. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. The friendly stores with the iconic yellow logo are not only where Canadians shop more and spend less, but also are proud to be known as retailer of choice.