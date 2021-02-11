Navitus Health Solutions Announces a Specialty Pharmacy Purchase From CareMetx to Expand Geographical Footprint

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navitus Health Solutions, a full pass-through pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), today announced that Lumicera Health Services, its wholly-owned specialty pharmacy, has purchased a specialty pharmacy from CareMetx, a leading technology-enabled hub services company committed to improving patient access to specialty medications. The specialty pharmacy, CareMetx Health, located in Gaithersburg, Maryland, will allow Lumicera to better serve patients located in the eastern United States.

“ As Navitus and Lumicera continue to grow their specialty pharmacy business, adding another specialty pharmacy to our portfolio will allow us to expand and deliver specialty services to clients throughout the U.S.,” said Brent Eberle, SVP and Chief Pharmacy Officer at Navitus. “ Improving health and quality of life is the key mission of our specialty solutions, and we’re excited for the opportunity to collaborate with CareMetx to better serve our clients and their members across multiple geographies.”

Lumicera’s existing specialty pharmacies are located in Madison, Wisconsin and Phoenix, Arizona. Lumicera provides specialty medications and personalized clinical support to patients across the nation who live with complex chronic conditions such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, genetic disorders and cancer. By adding an additional state-of-the-art specialty pharmacy to its portfolio, Lumicera will further expand its capacity and continue to enhance its strategic footprint across the U.S. to better serve its members.

“ Helping Navitus and Lumicera enhance their specialty pharmacy capabilities will provide greater value and access to the millions of patients across the U.S. who rely on specialty medications,” said Mark Hansan, Chief Executive Officer at CareMetx. “ We view this as a win-win for our current and future clients by helping Lumicera to expand their reach to better serve patients and become our preferred pharmacy partner for non-commercial dispensing needs for our clients.”

About Navitus Health Solutions

Navitus Health Solutions, owned by SSM Health and Costco Wholesale Corporation, serves as a full pass-through pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and industry alternative to traditional models. As such, Navitus is committed to taking the unnecessary costs out of pharmacy benefits to make prescriptions more affordable for hundreds of plan sponsors (i.e. employers, health plans, unions, governments, etc.) and their 7 million members. By combining a unique pass-through approach that returns 100% of rebates and discounts with a focus on lowest-net-cost medications and comprehensive clinical care programs, Navitus helps reduce costs and improve member health. To learn more about Navitus, call 877.571.7500 or visit www.navitus.com.

About Lumicera Health Services

Lumicera offers innovative specialty pharmacy solutions, framed in the core principles of transparency and stewardship. Lumicera is defining the “new norm” in specialty pharmacy to optimize patient well-being. We are dedicated to improving specialty pharmacy care, one patient at a time, through educational, clinical, financial and service excellence.

About CareMetx

CareMetx, LLC is a leading technology-enabled hub services platform facilitating patient access to specialty medications. Serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology and device manufacturers, CareMetx leverages digital eServices integrated in a cohesive platform to promote efficiency in the healthcare ecosystem and remove barriers for patients and providers. CareMetx is committed to delivering compassionate advocacy to patients, decision-making data and confidence-building insight to manufacturer clients. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland and with over 600 employees, CareMetx serves more than 80 brands. Learn more at www.caremetx.com.