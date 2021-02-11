MassHousing Extends Sagent Partnership For 3 Years to Automate the Future of Mortgage Loan Servicing

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sagent, a fintech company modernizing mortgage and consumer loan servicing for America’s top banks and lenders, today announced a three-year partnership extension with MassHousing. The extension represents an eight-year collaboration on Sagent’s loan servicing platform.

Boston-based MassHousing was created in 1966 to deliver financing for affordable housing in Massachusetts. Committed to innovation, agility and staff development, MassHousing provides responsible lending products and housing opportunities through unwavering dedication to the communities it serves. MassHousing enables its team to relay expert, personalized loan guidance while empowering homeowners to take control of their financial futures through a self-service experience.

Throughout 2020, MassHousing leveraged intelligent automation within Sagent’s LoanServ and Account Connect platforms to manage its portfolio during an unprecedented industry environment. The future of LoanServ, a real-time system of record, and Account Connect, a branded consumer-facing dashboard for homeowners, will allow MassHousing to continue to serve as a valuable partner to homeowners by anticipating their needs, resolving their problems, and earning their trust throughout the entire life of the loan.

“At MassHousing, we’re committed to building a data-driven culture that inspires our team to provide an impactful customer service experience and helps our borrowers have confidence in managing their loans in good times and in times of hardship,” said Kevin Mello, Director of HomeOwnership Servicing and Operations at MassHousing. “With Sagent, we can execute on a sound fintech strategy that integrates workflow automation as a core part of our servicing operations.”

The extended partnership is rooted in Sagent’s ability to deliver an agile product that serves the most important needs of the modern servicer. By proactively responding to wider industry, market, and economic trends, Sagent has anticipated the future of loan servicing and built a product that will be as impactful tomorrow as it is today.

“The loan servicing process needs to be seamless, efficient, and digitally accessible from a consumer perspective, regardless of the current market cycle,” said Dan Sogorka, CEO and President at Sagent. “A year ago, that might have seemed like a lofty goal. Now, it’s a reality for MassHousing, and we’ll continue to facilitate servicer-customer support throughout the next chapter — whatever that may be.”

Sagent’s LoanServ platform powers customer-facing teams by keeping critical data at their fingertips and streamlining reporting in real time. As automation eliminates multi-day processes, LoanServ enables a better customer experience and lowers servicing costs.

Account Connect allows borrowers to interact with their loans through intuitive workflows and a clear self-service interface. As they manage payments, access up-to-date loan information and initiate loan actions like borrower assistance, borrowers take control of their financial futures and ensure support teams remain available for specialized questions or high-priority concerns.

As the housing industry’s modernized, consumer-first loan servicing system of record, Sagent powers America’s top bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for, and retain 12 million borrowers and growing.

To learn more about Sagent’s innovative approach to mortgage servicing visit sagentlending.com, and for more information on MassHousing, visit masshousing.com.

About Sagent

Sagent modernizes the lending and homeownership experience for loan servicers and consumers. Servicers use our flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions to engage borrowers and earn customer loyalty, lower servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles. Sagent is a joint venture that combines Fiserv Inc.’s decades of market-leading fintech expertise with Warburg Pincus’ skill in growing technology companies. Visit www.sagentlending.com to learn more.

About MassHousing

MassHousing (The Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency) is an independent, quasi-public agency created in 1966 and charged with providing financing for affordable housing in Massachusetts. The Agency raises capital by selling bonds and lends the proceeds to low- and moderate-income homebuyers and homeowners, and to developers who build or preserve affordable and/or mixed-income rental housing. MassHousing does not use taxpayer dollars to sustain its operations, although it administers some publicly funded programs on behalf of the Commonwealth. Since its inception, MassHousing has provided more than $25 billion for affordable housing. Visit masshousing.com to learn more.