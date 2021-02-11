Red River Partners with Cisco to Deliver Unified Communications-as-a-Service

CLAREMONT, N.H. & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red River, a technology transformation company, today announced the launch of Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS), an integrated collaboration infrastructure for voice and video calling, messaging and mobility.

Red River’s UCaaS leverages Cisco’s Unified Communications Manager Cloud (UCM Cloud), and UCM Cloud for Government, a FedRAMP authorized service. Through the use of UCM Cloud, all the collaboration domains and tools are hosted in Cisco’s data centers. The UCaaS offering also includes local and long-distance calling delivered by Red River. In addition, Red River will deliver tiered Managed Services for end-user support, system administration and security. The offering includes secure cloud gateways in three time zones to provide geographic redundancy.

“This alignment of partnerships between Red River and Cisco brings a new level of excitement to both companies, as we bring modern, secure and flexible collaboration tools to market,” said Tim Rod, CTO at Red River. “Our UCaaS portfolio gives our enterprise, government and defense customers a comprehensive solution to support today’s evolving collaboration needs, while simultaneously enabling business and mission success.”

Red River is one of a few select partners to have passed Cisco’s rigorous standards. As a partner, Red River is authorized to offer their Hosted Collaboration Solutions for Defense (HCS-D) to its customers. HCS-D provides cloud-based, unified communications and collaboration applications within a highly secure, virtualized platform under a centralized management system. These applications include Impact Level 5 (IL5) certified voice, video, instant messaging, presence and conferencing, all of which allows secure collaboration anywhere on any device.

“The investment in Cisco’s three cloud platforms – HCS-D, UCM Cloud and UCM Cloud for Government – as well as Red River’s proven track record of deploying and managing Cisco solutions, solidifies Red River as a key partner in our unified collaboration strategy,” said Carl De Groote, VP of Federal at Cisco. “We look forward to fielding our expanded partnership with Red River and its impact on our customers’ mission success and effectiveness.”

Red River’s relationship with Cisco spans Red River’s 25-year history. Red River has been a Cisco Gold Partner since 2008 and holds Cisco Master Certifications in Collaboration and Security. Earlier this year, Red River became a Cisco Learning Partner.

Red River will begin immediately offering the latest technologies in Cisco’s voice and video conferencing, web conferencing, presence and instant messaging through the Cisco® HCS-D program, as well as the cloud domains UCM Cloud and UCM Cloud for Government, and Webex. UCM Cloud for Government and Webex Meetings are both FedRAMP-authorized services, meeting Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA) requirements for cloud systems.

To learn more about Red River’s UCaaS offering, click here: https://www.redriver.com/capabilities/collaboration/unified-communications-as-a-service

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in security, networking, analytics, collaboration, mobility and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver.com.