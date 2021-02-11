eSentire Integrates its MDR Services with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint

WATERLOO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eSentire, a leading global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, today announced that it has integrated its MDR services with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, and it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

The combined eSentire MDR with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint solution is now available to all eSentire partners, customers, and Microsoft users. Additionally, eSentire is integrating its MDR services with other Microsoft 365 Defender products including Microsoft Defender for Office 365, Microsoft Cloud Application Security, and Microsoft Defender for Identity. These integrations will be made available throughout 2021.

Today’s launch builds upon eSentire’s Cloud Automation Security Assistant (CASA) solution, which was unveiled in October 2020. CASA is an automated detection and response solution, powered by eSentire’s Atlas Extended Detection and Response (XDR) cloud platform. The Atlas XDR platform is the foundation for all eSentire’s multi-signal MDR services. As with CASA, the Atlas XDR platform simplifies and automates the deployment of the eSentire MDR for Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. The service can be up and running in a customer’s environment in under one hour.

eSentire’s MDR Services consist of the patented, multi-signal correlation capabilities of the Atlas XDR platform and the company’s 24x7 threat monitoring, real-time cyber hunting, and remote threat response capability. With the integration of the eSentire MDR service and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, organizations can use their existing investment in the Microsoft ecosystem. The eSentire MDR for Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is a comprehensive solution that is simple to use, cost effective and delivers the outcomes organizations need to stop cyber attackers in their tracks.

“The proliferation of sprawling IT environments and users, interacting with data residing on physical and virtual endpoints, has created very complex IT ecosystems. As a result, it is very challenging for organizations to protect their data and their applications against threats, especially when attempting to do it all in-house,” says Dustin Hillard, Chief Technology Officer for eSentire. “We are bringing industry-leading managed detection and response capabilities to organizations that have already made a significant investment in the Microsoft ecosystem. As a result, these companies can further enhance their protection and increase the ROI from tools they are already licensing. For organizations wanting to maximize investment and time-to-value, the eSentire approach enables the detection and response to threats in minutes, not hours or days, which is critical to the health of a business’ operation.”

Hillard continued, “eSentire’s future MDR service integrations, which already exist for our CASA solution, will enable eSentire’s MDR service to respond at all key control points within an organization, enabling the containment of any malicious activity no matter where it is located within a customer’s environment. We act on our customers’ behalf, responding to threats in seconds and containing them in minutes. The combination of all these services gives our security analysts invaluable context about the cyberthreats we are detecting and protecting our customers from. This collective intelligence helps us make the right decision at the right time when responding within the Microsoft ecosystem.”

eSentire Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

eSentire also announced today that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors that have come together to integrate their solutions with Microsoft security products to better protect customers against growing security threats.

“As a new member of the by-invitation-only Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, eSentire’s MDR expertise maximizes how Microsoft customers benefit from end-to-end protection for their environments,” said Rob Lefferts, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365 security. “The expertise eSentire brings to the table helps us deliver streamlined and consistent protection to our customers with critical security needs.”

As organizations face a constant stream of cyberthreats from nation states and for-profit threat actors, they simultaneously find themselves challenged to find enough cybersecurity talent to fill crucial internal security roles. eSentire takes on that burden for organizations, stopping breaches, containing threats, and minimizing business risk. eSentire's MDR services provide customers with around-the-clock, proactive threat hunting across their networks, endpoints, cloud, and hybrid environments, eliminating blind spots traditional technologies miss and safeguarding all aspects of their business.

