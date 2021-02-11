Rite Aid Expands No-Charge COVID-19 Testing to All Drive-Through Locations

CAMP HILL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) is expanding no-charge COVID-19 self-swab testing to all drive-through locations, with 441 additional sites opening Friday, February 12, through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The new testing sites will increase Rite Aid's capacity for COVID-19 testing services in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oregon, Virginia and Washington.

Like Rite Aid's existing drive-through testing sites, the new locations will utilize PCR, simple self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists and will operate Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Rite Aid's COVID-19 nasal tests are available for all individuals four years of age and older, regardless if they are experiencing virus symptoms, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

At all testing locations, customers are required to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing. Individuals ages 4-17 may access testing with parent or legal guardian consent. Additionally, a parent or legal guardian must be in attendance and bring their photo ID to the testing appointment with the minor.

Now operating more than 1,200 testing sites across 16 states, Rite Aid is expanding access to essential testing services across more communities while ensuring the safety of in-store customers by offering testing exclusively via the drive-through. A complete list of Rite Aid's COVID-19 testing sites can also be found at www.riteaid.com.

“ Testing is an essential tool in the battle against COVID-19,” said Jocelyn Konrad, executive vice president and chief pharmacy officer, Rite Aid. “ With the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines ramping up, it’s imperative that getting tested remains a priority with other COVID-19 safety prevention methods.”

Rite Aid partners with Verily and its Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program to provide screening, scheduling and return of results to participants for Rite Aid testing sites.

BioReference Laboratories provides COVID-19 laboratory testing.

Clinical oversight for the COVID-19 testing program is provided by PWNHealth, a national clinician network that enables safe and easy access to diagnostic testing.

Rite Aid will continue to provide regular updates on the company's progress with COVID-19 testing.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to approximately 4 million members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.