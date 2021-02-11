Kasasa Partners with NYDIG to Provide Bitcoin Wallet Capabilities to Community Financial Institutions

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kasasa®, an award-winning financial technology and marketing provider, has partnered with NYDIG to bring Bitcoin offerings to its network of community institutions and their consumers.

“Since Kasasa's inception, it has proven to be an industry leader in helping financial institutions innovate and stay ahead of the curve,” said Patrick Sells, Head of Bank Solutions at NYDIG. “This partnership with Kasasa only further cements its role in the industry as one of the leading conduits for digital transformation, as we seek to bring Bitcoin and banking together in powerful ways.”

Bitcoin’s rapid and widespread adoption has created an opportunity for community banks and credit unions to compete for market share. According to a recent consumer survey from NYDIG, more than 22 percent of U.S. adults over the age of 18 own Bitcoin today. Through this collaboration, Kasasa financial institutions will have the ability to offer Bitcoin products, powered by NYDIG.

“Clearly, Bitcoin is here to stay, and consumers are demanding that Bitcoin offerings be made through their trusted financial institutions,” said John Waupsh, Chief Innovation Officer of Kasasa. “With this new partnership, we’re looking across the product and services that Kasasa currently offers, as well as future product and service ideas. With NYDIG we can evaluate new offerings such as a buy-sell-hold wallet while also incorporating Bitcoin into our core rewards business.”

NYDIG provides a complete end-to-end institutional-grade platform for secure custody, execution, asset management, derivatives, financing, research and more. Its products are designed to meet the highest regulatory, audit and governance standards.

“Kasasa continues to support our network of community financial institutions by developing innovative products through partnerships with state-of-the-art firms such as NYDIG,“ said Gabe Krajicek, CEO of Kasasa.

About NYDIG

NYDIG is a leading technology and financial services firm dedicated to Bitcoin. The firm and its subsidiaries provide institutional investment, brokerage, treasury, and technology solutions to institutions, banks, and private clients, including insured custody, execution, asset management, financing, and research. NYDIG was founded in 2017 as the digital asset subsidiary of Stone Ridge Holdings Group, owner of a $10B+ alternatives asset manager in New York. NYDIG meets the industry’s highest regulatory, audit, and governance standards, and the firm’s subsidiaries hold both a BitLicense and a limited purpose trust charter from the New York State Department of Financial Services. For more information, visit nydig.com, or find them on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Kasasa

Based in Austin, Texas, Kasasa® is a financial technology and marketing provider committed to driving results for over 900 community financial institutions by attracting, engaging, and retaining consumers. Kasasa does this through branded retail products, world class marketing, and expert consulting. For more information, please visit www.kasasa.com, or visit them on Twitter or LinkedIn.