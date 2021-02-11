NFP Implements CyberCube’s Broking Manager to Enhance Cyber Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberCube today announced a partnership with NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement and individual solutions, to provide its Broking Manager product to NFP professionals worldwide.

Broking Manager will support NFP’s cyber business growth with tools that quantify and explain the sources and financial impact of cyber risk exposure to clients. The platform also produces reports that can be used to educate prospects and clients on potential sources of loss, recent and relevant cyber events, and peer-to-peer benchmarking.

Broking Manager is the first software-as-a-service application CyberCube has built specifically for the insurance broking community. It offers a streamlined approach to generating financial exposure impact that helps clients make informed decisions on coverages and limits. Broking Manager complements CyberCube’s two other products, Portfolio Manager and Account Manager, which are designed for risk carriers and used by leading companies across the insurance ecosystem.

“NFP was looking for a tool that could provide cyber risk insight for their diverse portfolio of clients, which spans industries and business sizes,” said Pascal Millaire, CEO of CyberCube “Broking Manager does just that, giving the NFP team the analytics and benchmarking it needs to grow its cyber business significantly and more effectively serve its clients and prospects.”

“After a thorough review of offerings, we found that Broking Manager fits our needs perfectly,” said Akhil Chopra, managing director and head of NFP’s cyber liability practice “We’re focused on growth and new technologies, to offer our clients the very best possible insights into their cyber vulnerabilities and what they can do to address them.”

About CyberCube

CyberCube delivers the world’s leading cyber risk analytics for the insurance industry. With best-in-class data access and advanced multi-disciplinary analytics, the company’s cloud-based platform helps insurance organizations make better decisions when placing insurance, underwriting cyber risk and managing cyber risk aggregation. CyberCube’s enterprise intelligence layer provides insights on millions of companies globally and includes modelling on thousands of points of technology failure.

The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec and now operates as a standalone company exclusively focused on the insurance industry, with access to an unparalleled ecosystem of data partners and backing from ForgePoint Capital, HSCM Bermuda, MTech Capital and individuals from Stone Point Capital. For more information, please visit www.cybcube.com or email info@cybcube.com.

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 5,800 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 5th best place to work in insurance and 6th largest US-based privately-owned broker (Business Insurance); 9th commercial lines agency by P&C commercial lines revenue and 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 12th largest global insurance broker (Best’s Review).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.