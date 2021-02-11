Adimab Provides Year-End Update on 2020 Partnership Activities

LEBANON, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adimab, LLC, the global leader in the discovery and optimization of fully human monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, today announced that in 2020 it entered into agreements with 11 new companies. In addition, Adimab announced the expansion of seven of its current partnerships and the achievement of 50 technical and development milestones across numerous collaborations.

Over the past 12 years, Adimab has partnered with over 80 companies for the discovery of therapeutic IgGs and bispecific antibodies, resulting in more than 360 therapeutic programs. In 2020, Adimab and its partners initiated 45 new therapeutic programs. New alliances for 2020 include collaborations with Adagio, Compugen, Flame Bio, Immunitas, Link Immunotherapeutics, Mestag Therapeutics, Montis Biosciences, Oncorus, Sensei Biotherapeutics, Therini Bio, Volastra Therapeutics, and others. In addition, Adimab expanded its collaborations with Acceleron, Bristol Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, IASO, TRex Bio and others.

“ Given the global pandemic and with many of our partners shutting down for several weeks we expected to have a lighter year, but we actually signed more new partners than in any previous year,” said Guy Van Meter, Chief Business Officer of Adimab. “ In addition, expanding with existing partners is extremely important to us. We want partners to see the quality of our output, the breadth of our technology, and our approach to partnering and compare that to the many alternatives they have. At the end of that assessment, we want them to raise their hand and ask to continue to use Adimab for their therapeutic programs.”

“ In this industry reputation is everything. We watch technology companies come and go because they overpromise and then underperform,” said Tillman Gerngross, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Adimab. “ From day one we aimed to be the highest quality provider of antibody discovery technology, because in the long run that leads to the most successful therapeutic programs. And we want partners that value that approach.”

In the last six years, Adimab has worked with an increasing number of smaller companies backed by leading venture capital firms. Following successful antibody discovery campaigns, many of these companies have gone on to partner their programs with larger pharmaceutical companies. To date, more than 20 programs developed by venture-backed partners have been partnered with larger pharma companies. Transactions publicly announced in 2020 include: Tizona’s strategic transaction with Gilead; a Surface Oncology program partnered with GSK; an MSK program partnered with Takeda; and Innovent expanded its TYVYT® partnership with Lilly.

About Adimab

Adimab is the leading provider of therapeutic antibody discovery and engineering technologies. This includes naïve discovery from synthetic libraries in yeast or B cells (mice and humans), antibody engineering and optimization, multi-specific antibody engineering, and a portfolio of proprietary CD3 antibodies licensed non-exclusively for bispecific applications. Adimab focuses solely on its partners and not on developing an internal product pipeline. Since 2009, Adimab has partnered with over 80 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, generating more than 360 therapeutic programs, over 40 clinical programs, and its first approved product. The Adimab technology has been transferred and implemented at Biogen, GSK, Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, and Takeda. Funded discovery partners include leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, Regeneron, Sanofi, Takeda and others. Adimab has also partnered with many early-stage venture-backed companies, including Amagma, Cygnal, Dragonfly, iOmx, NextPoint, Pliant, Tizona, TRex Bio and others, as well as mid-size public biopharmaceutical companies such as Acceleron, Alector, Cullinan Oncology, Five Prime, Innovent, Jounce, Mersana, Scholar Rock, Surface Oncology, and others.

Adimab’s integrated antibody discovery and engineering platform provides unprecedented speed from antigen to purified, full-length human IgGs. Adimab offers fundamental advantages by delivering diverse panels of therapeutically relevant antibodies that meet the most demanding standards for affinity, epitope coverage, species cross-reactivity, and developability. Adimab enables its partners to rapidly expand their biologics pipelines through a broad spectrum of technology access arrangements. For more information, visit http://www.adimab.com.