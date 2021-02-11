Domino Data Lab Helps Lockheed Martin Advance Data Science and Analytics

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domino Data Lab, provider of the leading enterprise data science management platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, has helped global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin implement artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) solutions at scale. Lockheed has realized more than $20 million in annual value by using the Domino Data Science Platform.

The Domino platform centralizes data science infrastructure and work across the enterprise for collaborative model development, training, deployment, and overall lifecycle management. With Domino, scientists and researchers can innovate faster. Teams collaborate and build on prior projects with full reproducibility, security, and oversight that helps enforce compliance standards. Data science leaders gain greater visibility into projects, and IT teams can manage and govern infrastructure usage and costs.

By incorporating Domino’s industrial-grade data science platform as part of its technology strategy, Lockheed Martin centralized access to data science tooling, streamlined collaboration and knowledge sharing, and automated DevOps tasks that previously hindered data scientists’ productivity.

“ Key milestones on our digital transformation journey were to boost collaboration among teams, and maximize access to the infrastructure and tools needed to deliver data science, machine learning, and AI at scale,” said Matt Seaman, Director and Chief Data and Analytics Officer for Enterprise Operations at Lockheed Martin. “ The Domino platform is at the core of our modern data science environment which has helped maximize the efficiency, productivity and output of our data science teams, helping us drive innovation in support of our customers’ mission.”

Lockheed Martin attributes their $20 million in annual cost savings associated with their use of the Domino platform to reduced IT costs, increased onboarding efficiencies, and a 10x increase in productivity from greater access to resources (including NVIDIA GPUs) and automatic reproducibility.

“ Our mission is to help data science teams solve the world’s most important problems, and that’s precisely what Lockheed Martin is doing,” said Nick Elprin, CEO and co-founder at Domino Data Lab. “ It’s an honor to provide the data science platform that underpins some of the most cutting edge applications of predictive analytics and machine learning at scale.”

