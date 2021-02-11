IQVIA’s Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE) Solution Selected by 140 Life Sciences Companies in Nearly 90 Countries

DANBURY, Conn. & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA™ (NYSE:IQV) today announced that 140 life science companies in nearly 90 countries have selected Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE) as their customer engagement solution. This milestone reflects the growing demand within the market for IQVIA’s commercial technology to meet the evolving needs of life science companies.

Most recently, Laboratoires Théa, a leading independent eye care group in Europe, has joined the growing list of clients and is leveraging OCE to accelerate its global digital transformation, creating more impactful customer interactions. Demand for OCE remained strong in 2020, with 60 additional customers deploying the OCE platform. OCE customers include several top-20 global pharmaceutical companies such as AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk and Roche, as well as Adhera Therapeutics, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals, PruGen Pharmaceuticals, Recordati, Theramex and Zentiva as well as the global expansion of OCE with a top-15 pharma company.

“We recognized early on that existing customer engagement solutions weren’t addressing the evolving needs of life sciences clients,“ said Kevin Knightly, president, Technology & Commercial Solutions, IQVIA. “The environment in which our customers operate is complex, requiring engagement with multiple healthcare stakeholders across multiple channels. OCE is a transformative technology platform helping connect different customer-facing functions and harmonizing multichannel interactions to improve commercial performance and customer trust and loyalty.”

OCE not only connects enterprises with their customers, but it also connects departments within an enterprise, breaking down organizational silos. Artificial intelligence can analyze interactions and outcomes to enhance productivity by making recommendations for commercial activities. The result is seamless orchestration of all customer-facing personal and digital touchpoints, creating an exceptional, personalized experience.

