Virgin Voyages Unveils ‘Shipload of Love’ Promise, Gifting 2,021 Voyages in Honor of New Adventures to Come

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virgin Voyages, the new lifestyle travel brand focused on delivering irresistible cruise vacations, today announced the launch of its new “Shipload of Love” commitment. This initiative is meant to pay tribute to those who have impacted our lives in a meaningful way. No good deed is too small, and no individual is to be overlooked. Love and beauty exist in the eye of the beholder, including our unsung heroes, who have shown us that their embrace makes the world a better place. To honor the personal heroes that exist in our lives in a multitude of ways, Virgin Voyages is giving away a real Shipload of Love, starting with an open call to nominate a person who has inspired you, cared for you and helped you to navigate this past year for the vacation of a lifetime.

In the spirit of love and kindness for all, “Shipload of Love” will formally launch on Valentine’s Day, a day that not only celebrates love in all its forms, but also coincides with the one-year anniversary of the delivery of the brand's first ship, Scarlet Lady. As the first foray into a year-long, multilayered giveaway effort, Virgin Voyages will open up the first 1,000 nominations this Sunday, Feb. 14. To enter in a chance to win the voyage of a lifetime, entrants will be asked to submit a short video, sharing their personal nomination, demonstrating why their nominee should sail on our Shipload of Love. Submissions will be accepted through March 16, 2021. In addition to submitting a video on the Virgin Voyages website, participants are also encouraged to share the love across their social channels, including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for additional cabin giveaways over the next few weeks.

Serving as a tribute to those who have lifted us up, taken care of us and our loved ones and those who have brought positivity into the world, this giveaway is the perfect kickoff to showing our appreciation. Virgin Voyages believes in the wanderlust of travel and knows that the time to seek adventure is on the horizon.

For her inaugural sailing season later this year, Scarlet Lady will voyage on beautiful Caribbean itineraries, all with stops at The Beach Club at Bimini. Virgin Voyages is looking forward to welcoming Sailors aboard Scarlet Lady to experience sailing the Virgin Way. From stunning, innovative design to world class dining, entertainment and destinations done differently, Virgin Voyages will offer an exceptional sailing experience.

In addition to the rollout of exciting giveaways and the Shipload of Love campaign, the brand will soon share an update on Lady Ship 3, unveiling her name and new itineraries early in 2021 as well as news on the fleet Guardian and Spirit. To nominate someone who has positively impacted your life, visit http://shiploadoflove.com/.

ABOUT VIRGIN VOYAGES

Virgin Voyages is a new lifestyle travel brand focused on delivering irresistible cruise vacations. The brand currently has four ships on order with master shipbuilder Fincantieri and has operations in the US, UK and across Europe. Virgin Voyages’ first ship, Scarlet Lady was designed to reflect a yacht’s sleek luxury, offering the intimate, elevated experience of a boutique hotel at sea. Featuring spaces designed by some of the top names in contemporary interiors, Scarlet Lady is Adult-by-Design and a sanctuary at sea for the 18+ traveler. A dose of Vitamin Sea will be naturally intertwined across the entire ship, with well-being, relaxation and rejuvenation at the forefront. Scarlet Lady will also feature alluring entertainment and 20+ world-class intimate eateries on board. With a modern twist on luxury, coupled with discerning design, Virgin Voyages offers incredible value for its sailors, including unlimited access to all restaurants and eateries, group fitness classes, free WiFi and tips covered in the voyage fare.

FOLLOW VIRGIN VOYAGES:

Instagram: @virginvoyages

Facebook: @virginvoyages

Twitter: @virginvoyages

LinkedIn: Virgin Voyages

YouTube: Virgin Voyages