Counties and Hospitals Turn to Rave Mobile Safety to Power Vaccine Distribution

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rave Mobile Safety (Rave), the critical communication and collaboration platform customers count on when it matters most, today announced Morris County, N.J. and Blair County, Pa. are among the latest counties to leverage the company’s Vaccine Distribution Solution to identify and communicate with vulnerable populations, deliver tailored guidance and logistical information and conduct ongoing check-ins to ensure the success of vaccine rollout.

As vaccination efforts continue, public agencies need communication systems that help them understand who is most at risk and target updates and clear instructions to groups of residents. For those communications to be effective, it is critical those tasked with vaccine distribution can reach residents via modes of communication they rely on most, whether that’s text, phone or email.

Morris County has utilized its Rave notification system for various communications since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This information included communications to the county’s first responders, leadership and other partners with critical COVID-19 related notifications, weather notifications and vaccination appointment availability notifications.

Additionally, Morris County is urging residents to create Smart911 Safety Profiles, where they can sign up for alerts and notifications through Morris County’s alert system, “AlertMorris.” By creating a Smart911 profile, residents can provide critical information, including preexisting medical conditions, that can be provided to first responders in the event of an emergency. Signing up for this system allows the Morris County Office of Emergency Management to proactively identify and communicate with individuals who become eligible for the vaccine based on preexisting conditions, and individuals can then be notified by their partner, Atlantic Health System, when vaccination appointments are available.

“We are working on a joint plan with Atlantic Health System to communicate with all of our Morris County residents and get them signed up for alerts to schedule vaccine appointments,” said Jeffrey Paul, Director, Office of Emergency Management, Morris County Dept. of Law & Public Safety. “In addition, the significant benefit of registering with Smart911 goes way beyond vaccine scheduling. A Smart911 profile can make the difference between life and death, when you dial 9-1-1 and your safety profile becomes visible to our Morris County 9-1-1 Communications Center and ultimately to the first responders who are responding to your aid.”

“This system has already saved lives, and we highly encourage Morris County residents to sign up for Smart911, which can be done easily and at no cost,” said Morris County Commissioner Doug Cabana, a liaison to public health and safety issues. “We know this system can make a difference in the lives of everyone in Morris County. Please join us by signing up.”

Blair County has also urged residents to create Smart911 Safety Profiles to aid in vaccination distribution efforts.

“Our priority is to get as many of our residents vaccinated as quickly as possible. To accomplish that, we need to understand how our population fits into the phases of rollout and be able to contact them about vaccine appointment opportunities,” said Mark Taylor, Director of Public Safety, Blair County Department of Emergency Services. “With Rave, we’ve experienced great results not only getting residents scheduled for vaccine appointments, but also providing first responders with health information, like conditions that make individuals vulnerable to COVID-19, that enable them to better help individuals in emergency situations.”

Hospitals have also turned to Rave to ensure doses of the vaccine are administered as soon as possible. Dayton Children’s Hospital in Ohio is using Rave to notify and remind staff of their second dose appointments, which are critical to ensuring the efficacy of the vaccine.

Rave’s Vaccine Distribution Solution aids those overseeing vaccine distribution by:

Surfacing vulnerable and at-risk populations based on demographics including age, all high-risk medical conditions as outlined by the CDC, functional and access needs, disabilities, employment status, geographic location and more throughout all phases of vaccine distribution, with the ability for that data to be leveraged by several key stakeholders, including public health and emergency management officials

based on demographics including age, all high-risk medical conditions as outlined by the CDC, functional and access needs, disabilities, employment status, geographic location and more throughout all phases of vaccine distribution, with the ability for that data to be leveraged by several key stakeholders, including public health and emergency management officials Delivering mass notifications and targeted communications to reach the right people with the right message, share tailored guidance and logistical information to inform the community and build confidence and trust through ongoing community engagement, outreach and education

to reach the right people with the right message, share tailored guidance and logistical information to inform the community and build confidence and trust through ongoing community engagement, outreach and education Continuously monitoring and querying the community to track symptoms, receive updates on any side effects, follow up to schedule second doses and poll residents for community feedback

To learn more about Rave’s Vaccine Distribution Solution, visit www.ravemobilesafety.com.

About Rave Mobile Safety

Rave Mobile Safety is the leading provider of critical communication and collaboration technology used to save lives, manage crisis incidents and increase resiliency. From major disasters and crisis events to everyday emergencies and operational incidents, the Rave platform enables critical data sharing, mass notification and emergency response coordination. Over 8,000 first responder, emergency management, 9-1-1, and federal, state and local agencies—as well as corporations, healthcare organizations, universities and schools—all rely on Rave to prepare better, respond faster, recover quicker and mitigate anticipated critical incidents. Founded in 2004, Rave’s award-winning software solutions are backed by leading growth equity firm TCV. Let Rave enable you to do all you can todayTM to keep everyone safe. For more information, visit https://www.ravemobilesafety.com, read our company blog, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.