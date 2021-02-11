RNDC and LibDib Announce Exclusive Partnership with Tickr to Transform AI-Driven Analytics for the Wine & Spirits Industry

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas; SAN JOSE, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading wholesale alcohol distributors Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) and LibDib, today announced an exclusive multi-year deal with artificial intelligence (AI) driven media analytics provider Tickr, a platform that is used by global brands such as Porsche, Johnson & Johnson, and Olympus. The new partnership gives the two distributors exclusive access to the Tickr technology within the beverage alcohol industry and will enable both companies to provide cutting-edge data analytics and insightful visualizations to their wine and spirits suppliers.

As part of the deal, RNDC and LibDib will provide real-time Tickr dashboards for suppliers using internal and external data sources to publish brand and product performance by geography and segment, relevant media coverage, social media activity, and site analytics. The dashboards will also include wholesale, internal sales and distribution data that will be fed from the proprietary eRNDC and LibDib platforms.

“The proliferation of digital technology has made real-time data access paramount for the success of brands,” said Tracy Ariail, Senior Vice President, eCommerce and Digital at RNDC. “Tickr technology takes our AI and analytics power to the next level by providing suppliers and the RNDC team instant access to a comprehensive representation of their sales and brands at any given moment. It will offer the most holistic view of brand performance available in our industry.”

Tickr leverages state-of-the-art deep learning and natural language processing to create a unified interface, eliminating the need for senior executives, brand managers and sales teams to use multiple independent data sources in order to access relevant data. Insights can be presented immediately in a meeting-ready format, enabling teams to stay focused on generating high-value insights, strategy and action.

“It’s clear that combining e-commerce with e-marketing is the next wave of growth in beverage alcohol. With Tickr, RNDC and LibDib can now provide unprecedented access to wholesale data and analytics as part of their forward-looking strategy,” said Tyler Peppel, Tickr Founder and CEO. “We’re honored to work with two industry leaders in their quest to transform alcohol distribution as we know it.”

This partnership follows RNDC and LibDib’s December 2020 announcement of their new joint data analytics lab. Together, RNDC and LibDib are actively developing AI (artificial intelligence) algorithms for the two distributors’ wholesale digital commerce experience. The joint effort has begun fueling insight, automation and artificial intelligence into both the LibDib and eRNDC digital commerce platforms to benefit customers, suppliers and the RNDC salesforce.

“Tickr dashboards take our data and analytics to the next level by giving suppliers personalized, multi-source visualizations that can easily and quickly be accessed at any moment,” said Richard Brashears, CIO of LibDib. “No one has combined external and internal data sources like this before and we are thrilled to be first to market with such a comprehensive solution.”

Data and analytics has been one of RNDC and LibDib’s most important initiatives. Both companies plan to continue to invest in cutting-edge technology that elevates the digital experience for RNDC’s salesforce, suppliers and customers alike. RNDC and LibDib plan to roll out custom Tickr dashboards to suppliers in the coming months.

About LibDib

LibDib, LLC, is a licensed wholesale distributor of alcoholic beverages, currently operating in California, New York, Florida, Illinois, Colorado, and Wisconsin. Via a proprietary marketplace, LibDib is available to any wine or spirits Maker for three-tier distribution. Using LibDib, Restaurants, Bars & Retailers can easily and efficiently purchase thousands of unique and small batch wines and spirits. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in San Jose, California. LibDib can be found online at LibDib.com as well as on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About Republic National Distributing Company

RNDC, a world-class distributor of fine wines and spirits in North America, has operations in the District of Columbia and 32 states across the United States. To learn more, visit www.rndc-usa.com or contact Reace Smith, Vice President, Corporate Communications at reace.smith@rndc-usa.com.

About Tickr

Tickr is the premier AI-powered media analytics platform for brands and agencies. Tickr’s cloud solution gives brands the ability to unify their sales, media, and marketing analytics data into a single source of truth for better decision-making, and automated reporting that leads to real-time control over sales, campaign, PR, and advertising performance. Tickr’s best-in-class combination of end-to-end data management, ML/AI technology, and high-performance architecture makes it simple for data-driven brands to connect, unify, analyze, and act on all of their sales, media and marketing data sources and metrics. Tickr solutions power faster insights and better decisions for the world’s leading brands. To learn more, visit www.tickr.com