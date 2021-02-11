ThoughtSpot and Microsoft Partner to Unleash the Value of Cloud Data with Search and AI-driven Analytics

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ThoughtSpot, the leader in search & AI-driven analytics, and Microsoft today announced a new agreement to help Azure Synapse customers tap into their cloud data through augmented analytics.

As part of this new agreement, ThoughtSpot Cloud will be available on Microsoft Azure, giving customers a simple, intuitive means to bring analytics and insights from their data in Azure Synapse Analytics and other cloud data warehouses to their entire organization through search and AI. As a result, joint customers can unleash the value of their cloud data by equipping anyone with the ability to analyze data, find insights, and make informed decisions.

Customers can also buy ThoughtSpot through the Azure Marketplace. This gives them a simple way to purchase ThoughtSpot and immediately begin realizing value from their data. Furthermore, they can leverage their Azure credits to experiment and expand their ThoughtSpot and Microsoft Azure footprint as they realize value from their data. Simultaneously, it creates alignment for ThoughtSpot and Azure sales teams as they bring augmented analytics to global enterprises.

Highlights of the agreement include:

Customers will be able to buy ThoughtSpot directly in the Azure Marketplace using Azure credits. This creates an easy, efficient process for businesses to begin leveraging search and AI-driven analytics and expand to new use cases, while driving go to market alignment for ThoughtSpot and Microsoft Azure. Product co-development. Ongoing co-development of solutions will enable joint customers to take advantage of cutting edge innovations and maximize the value of their data in Azure Synapse Analytics with ThoughtSpot.

“We're dedicated to helping our patients and their families through some of the most difficult, emotional times in their lives. Doing so requires us to constantly reflect, learn, and evolve, which means using our data effectively is critical. With Microsoft and ThoughtSpot, we’re able to simplify the experience of turning our data into insights, and those insights into actions for people throughout our organization. In doing so, we’re able to more effectively provide critical services to our patients through leveraging our investments in data, analytics, and the cloud,” said Christine O'Donnell, Business Intelligence Manager, Agrace.

“Creating true transformation with analytics requires the power of cloud data and insights in the hands of every employee to shape customer experiences and drive businesses forward. By partnering with Microsoft, our customers will be able to put search and AI-driven analytics for their cloud data to work more easily than ever before, identify new use cases, and relentlessly innovate,” said Sumeet Arora, Chief Development Officer, ThoughtSpot.

“Organizations are accelerating their cloud migrations, and need new ways to leverage the power, scale, and speed of Microsoft Azure. Our priority is to help our business users realize the full potential of the cloud, and ThoughtSpot empowers businesspeople, regardless of their technical sophistication, to use search and AI to find powerful insights that drive optimal decisions,” said Priya Vijayarajendran, Vice President Data & AI, Microsoft.

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is reinventing how companies make decisions by putting the power of their cloud data in the hands of every employee through search and AI-driven analytics. ThoughtSpot was built for the cloud era to seamlessly deliver insights instantly at massive scale. With ThoughtSpot, anyone can use simple natural language to create new data-driven insights or surface those generated by others from across their entire enterprise. By leveraging AI, ThoughtSpot goes beyond answering known questions, detecting trends, anomalies, and patterns to suggest new questions users care about, but wouldn’t have thought to ask themselves. Customers can take advantage of ThoughtSpot as a SaaS offering through ThoughtSpot Cloud, connect and query cloud data warehouses directly with Embrace, and stay up to date on their business with the ThoughtSpot Mobile app. Customers like Walmart, BT, Daimler, Medtronic, Hulu, Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of the West, Siemens, and Nationwide Building Society rely on ThoughtSpot to empower employees at every level and transform their organizations. By bringing data to decisions everywhere, ThoughtSpot is building a more fact-driven world. Learn more at www.thoughtspot.com