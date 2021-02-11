Hansen Provides Customer Operational Support for Nautilus Solar Energy

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN) is pleased to announce that Nautilus Solar Energy, LLC, a leading owner-operator of distributed generation solar projects in the United States, has selected Hansen CIS and Hansen Managed Services as a software and operational solution partner, as Nautilus Solar rapidly expands its community solar footprint. With this transaction, Hansen will become a designated Nautilus Solar operational partner and will provide support for Nautilus’s ongoing solar project management activities.

Under the terms of this agreement, Hansen CIS will enable Nautilus Solar to manage and expand its activities quickly, by focusing on its back-office operations. Initially covering Nautilus Solar’s community solar project operations in Maine and New York, the scope could expand to cover other markets which will drive further economies of scale and revenue expansion.

Nautilus Solar has acquired, developed, financed, operated and managed distributed large-scale solar projects for more than 14 years, and has invested over USD 1.2 billion of capital in solar projects across the United States.

Jim Rice, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Nautilus Solar, commented: “At Nautilus Solar, we were attracted by Hansen’s proven ability to operate in the energy market at scale. As a public company, Hansen stands apart through the breadth and depth of its expertise. We are eyeing more expansion within the next few years and are confident that Hansen’s experience operating in diverse markets across the United States will prove to be an important asset enabling our future growth.”

John May, CEO Americas, Hansen Technologies, commented: “We are pleased to partner with Nautilus Solar during what is truly an exciting time for the company and the industry in North America. With Hansen’s operational foundation, Nautilus Solar is free to concentrate on continuing to grow its community solar portfolio. The solution will further enable Nautilus to control their brand and own their end-customer experience while providing the necessary data visibility to effectively manage and optimize their business and various community solar projects. The future is one where renewables, notably solar power, will become more mainstream and we could not be more proud to be part of Nautilus Solar’s community solar initiatives.”

Hansen CIS is a purpose-built customer information software solution for the energy and utilities sector, including emerging community solar operators. The software is designed to handle every aspect of the customer life cycle using open architecture, an understanding of local regulations and technology standards to speed integration with business and operational systems. Hansen CIS architecture is based on standardized technology enhanced by a modular approach and an open-API library. The product is offered in various global markets and caters to energy and utilities companies operating in competitive and regulated markets.

For further information about Hansen Technologies, please visit www.hansencx.com.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 550+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyze customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

About Nautilus Solar Energy, LLC

Nautilus Solar Energy, LLC (“Nautilus”) is a leading owner-operator of distributed generation and community solar projects located throughout North America. Over its 14-year history, the Nautilus team has successfully developed, acquired, managed, and invested over $1.2 billion of capital into solar projects. Nautilus is wholly owned by Power Energy Corporation, a subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW), a global diversified management and holding company. Join Nautilus on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter and/or visit www.nautilussolar.com for more information.