Nomis Solutions Partners with Heitman Analytics to Help Meet Growing Need for Better Mortgage Pricing Intelligence

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nomis Solutions, an industry-leading pricing and profitability management solutions provider, announced today its partnership with Heitman Analytics, an industry leader in mortgage analytics reporting, providing competitive pricing and volume mortgage data to the nation's largest financial institutions. The partnership will offer mortgage lending clients a more efficient and effective method to analyze data for developing competitive pricing strategies.

Nomis Solutions provides a powerful analytics platform and end-to-end pricing tool to help mortgage lenders achieve customer- and borrower-centric pricing backed by real, actionable data. Leveraged alongside the robust reporting from Heitman Analytics, these insights will help further enhance the strategy and tactical movements for Heitman’s clients.

“We are excited to partner with the Nomis team to offer these value-add capabilities to our mortgage lending clients,” said Erik Mills, President at Heitman Analytics. “Nomis Mortgage provides a powerful pricing solution that when combined with Heitman’s reporting will enhance our customers’ data analysis, helping them create better pricing strategies and stay ahead of the competition.”

Heitman Analytics subscribers will be able to access their rate and pricing reports through Nomis Mortgage, the company’s business intelligence tool that delivers real-time insight into the wide range of lenders and pricing in the U.S. market, providing a more dynamic and interactive digital experience for users. This will include access to granular, historical margin data, along with pricing insights from Nomis, like high-level pricing indices, aggregated metrics (rates, loan level price adjustments, margins), APR distribution, lender indices and more. Subscribers will also have the option to upgrade to a full Nomis Mortgage subscription, providing a comprehensive view of market rates and which segments may have the pricing flexibility to increase margins.

“With the mortgage industry's continued shifts and growth, it's so important for lenders to have access to real-time, effective pricing intelligence to help meet the demands of their customers and stay competitive in today's evolving markets,” said Frank Rohde, President and CEO at Nomis Solutions. “We are pleased to partner with Heitman Analytics, an established leader in mortgage reporting and analytics, and are excited to help offer their clients access to enhanced, data-driven pricing strategy and margin management."

About Heitman Analytics

Over the past 35 years, Heitman Analytics has become the industry leader in mortgage analytics reporting by combining competitive pricing, volume and credit policy analysis in more than 50 major markets across the U.S. and delivering it immediately to our clients in the field. We also compare historical executed pricing data and integrate it into our reports, which gives you a “streetwise” insight into daily mortgage pricing activity. Learn more about how Heitman Analytics can help you make mortgage pricing decisions with confidence and stay ahead of the competition at www.heitmananalytics.com.

About Nomis Solutions

Founded in 2004, Nomis Solutions, an industry-leading pricing and profitability management solutions provider, helps build better pricing for bankers and lenders. The company’s analytics platform and end-to-end pricing tool helps retail banks and lenders achieve customer-and borrower-centric pricing, which is backed by real-actionable data. The platform supports banks and lenders in their understanding and anticipation of the evolving demands of customers and borrowers, competitors and ever-changing market conditions. Additional information is available at www.nomissolutions.com.