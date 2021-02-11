Shore Capital Partners Announces Founding of Together Women’s Health

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shore Capital Partners (“Shore”), a private equity firm, is pleased to announce it has founded Together Women’s Health (“TWH”), through the completion of a strategic partnership with Eastside Gynecology Obstetrics (“Eastside”) and Comprehensive Woman’s Care (“Comprehensive”). TWH provides women’s health practices with administrative support, allowing physicians to focus on delivering the highest quality of patient care.

Eastside and Comprehensive are leading obstetrics and gynecology (“OB/GYN”) practices in the Detroit area, offering a full suite of services including mammography, lab, ultrasound imaging, skincare, and rejuvenation services. Eastside, led by Dr. Paul Nehra, son of the practice’s founder, has four locations: Macomb, Rochester, Grosse Pointe, and Roseville. Comprehensive, led by President Dr. Chad White, has three locations: Clinton Township, Chesterfield Township, and Detroit.

In the TWH partnership, each of Eastside’s and Comprehensive’s existing partner physicians will continue serving the community with leading clinical care. From Eastside: Dr. Nehra, Dr. John Knapp, Dr. Ben Chen, Dr. Deborah Hamby, Dr. Suzanne Hall, and Dr. Margot Abundis. From Comprehensive: Dr. Chad White, Dr. Raymond Quasarano, Dr. Angela Messina, and Dr. Lauren Mellor. Dr. Nehra will assume the role of Chief Medical Officer for TWH.

“ We look forward to building a leading Midwest provider of women’s health services and becoming the partner of choice for independent physicians, which begins with Dr. Nehra, Dr. White and their teams,” said Mike Cooper, Founding Partner of Shore and TWH Chairman. “ Eastside and Comprehensive have an outstanding reputation and vision for clinical excellence, which is a tremendous foundation to scale and build on their success.”

Dr. Paul Nehra said, “ With healthcare ever-evolving and the inherent challenges of private practice, we felt it was time to collaborate with a strong business partner. Shore uniquely filled that role to shepherd us as the platform partner in Together Women’s Health. They have a fantastic record of enabling transformational growth, and our practice felt that this relationship would position us to be a future leader in women’s health.”

Anthony Ahee co-founded and will serve as CEO of TWH. Prior to TWH, Anthony founded Honor Equity, an entrepreneur-owned holding company formed to acquire and grow a limited number of healthcare businesses with significant growth potential. During this period he developed a thesis in women’s health and led the creation of Together Women’s Health. Mr. Ahee commented, “ We created TWH to be a leading network of integrated women’s healthcare providers. By building on a foundation of clinical excellence, our best-in-class support services enhance care today and drive growth for the future. Together we are paving the way for a better women’s health community.”

TWH plans to grow its platform across the Midwest by supporting practices with operations, finance, accounting, marketing, human resources, and IT, thereby allowing physicians to focus on clinical excellence and serving their communities. TWH plans to pursue affiliations with independent women’s health practices and build a network of top clinicians in a physician-led culture. For more information on TWH, please visit togetherwomenshealth.com.

TWH represents the seventh platform investment out of Shore Capital Partners Fund III, L.P., a $293 million investment vehicle raised in April 2019.

