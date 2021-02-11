H3 Biomedicine Announces Expanded Use of Real-World Evidence in Precision Medicine Research

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H3 Biomedicine Inc. (H3), a U.S.-based precision medicine research & development subsidiary of Eisai Co., Ltd., today announced a partnership with Flatiron Health, a healthcare technology and services company focused on accelerating cancer research and improving patient care, and Foundation Medicine, a genomic insights company, to expand its use of real-world data in the research and development of drugs for the potential treatment of cancer.

H3 will use Flatiron Health and Foundation Medicine’s extensive, real-world clinico-genomic database (CGDB) to accelerate its research and development efforts as well as aid in the design of clinical trials. The CGDB links comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) data from patients who underwent CGP testing by a Foundation Medicine assay with clinical outcomes data for patients in the Flatiron Health network.

“ The CGDB complements H3’s expertise in cancer genomics. We already reap the benefits of our longstanding data partnership with Foundation Medicine and this agreement is a natural extension,” said Lihua Yu, Ph.D., President and Chief Data Science Officer of H3. “ We are hopeful that our collaboration with Flatiron Health and Foundation Medicine will help to accelerate the development of new precision medicines for individuals living with cancer.”

“ The valuable insights we derive from our unique real-world data set can play a pivotal role in helping biopharma leaders like H3 accelerate research and development and bring potentially breakthrough precision medicine options to more cancer patients,” said Brian Alexander, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Foundation Medicine. “ We are excited to expand our collaboration with H3, in partnership with Flatiron, reinforcing our shared commitment to deliver faster, more economical and increasingly representative evidence generation to help shape the future of patient care and outcomes.”

“ We’re very excited to be part of H3’s innovative, data-driven approach to precision oncology research,” said Michael Vasconcelles, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Flatiron Health. “ Pairing Flatiron’s clinical data with Foundation Medicine’s CGP data can support important insights at all stages of the cancer medicine development lifecycle."

In addition to the CGDB, H3 will subscribe to Flatiron’s longitudinal, de-identified real-world dataset specific to breast cancer.

About H3 Biomedicine Inc.

H3 Biomedicine Inc., the U.S.-based precision oncology research and development subsidiary of Eisai Co., Ltd., is solely focused on advancing drugs from bench to bedside. Uniquely positioned to integrate real-world clinical evidence with the latest advances in cancer genomics, H3 is developing a pipeline of highly targeted, breakthrough medicines that have the potential to impact the future of cancer care and treatment. Learn more at H3Biomedicine.com.

About Eisai Co., Ltd.

Eisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as " giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With over 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites, and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products in various therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs, including Neurology and Oncology. As a global pharmaceutical company, our mission extends to patients around the world through our investment and participation in partnership-based initiatives to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries. For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.com.