Drug Topics® Announces Partnership with inPharmacyJobs

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Drug Topics®, a leading multimedia resource that has served the pharmacy field for more than 160 years, is pleased to announce a partnership with inPharmacyJobs. This collaboration will promote career opportunities for vital pharmacy operations across the United States.

“Drug Topics® has successfully served the professional education and information needs of pharmacists for over 160 years. This includes career advice and industry insights that better enable pharmacists to select and succeed in the pharmacy segment that’s right for them at any given time,” said William Mulderry, Group Publisher at MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Drug Topics®. “We’re eager to welcome inPharmacyJobs as a partner of the Drug Topics® platform, and look forward to the exciting dimension this partnership will add to the engagement choices for our loyal and wide-ranging audience.”

inPharmacyJobs, a resource for both employers and job seekers, is the most comprehensive single resource for pharmacy careers. The company’s hiring tool empowers organizations to recruit pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, pharmacy students, administrators, and salespeople. Simultaneously, inPharmacyJobs offers job seekers a no-cost platform to search and apply to a variety of listings.

As a part of the inPharmacyJobs Power Network, Drug Topics® will share current listings with its robust audience of pharmacy professionals. This collaborative effort will allow inPharmacyJobs listings to reach the most targeted, refined audience, maximizing recruiting effort and enhancing the visibility of career opportunities.

“Effective recruiting is fueled by making great connections, and no pharmacy publication has a farther-reaching following than Drug Topics®,” said Brad McCorkle, founder of inPharmacyJobs. “The combination of Drug Topics®’ large, targeted audience and inPharmacyJobs’ expertise in the online recruiting jobs space will make for a very effective tool for the entire industry.”

About Drug Topics®

Since 1857, Drug Topics® has been reporting on issues related to retail, community and health systems pharmacists. Drug Topics® serves as a multimedia platform and is the go-to digital resource for the rapidly evolving field of pharmacy. Drug Topics® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.