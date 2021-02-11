Saint Peter’s University Hospital Expands Partnership with CarePort® to Support Compliance with CMS’s Patient Event Notification Requirements

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CarePort, powered by WellSky®, a market leader in care transitions, today announced its enhanced partnership with Saint Peter’s University Hospital, an acute care teaching hospital and member of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Saint Peter’s University Hospital will implement CarePort Interop, a new offering that supports compliance with a newly created Condition of Participation (CoP) for patient event notifications, as outlined in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Interoperability and Patient Access final rule.

Under CMS’s new Medicare CoP requirement, hospitals and health systems with electronic health records (EHR) are required to send electronic notifications about patient admissions, discharges, and transfers to primary care providers, physicians, post-acute providers, and suppliers. Hospitals must comply with the patient event notification CoP by the April 30, 2021 deadline to continue receiving Medicare funding.

CarePort Interop will enable Saint Peter’s to notify all required recipients about patient admissions, discharges, and transfers, in accordance with the CoP. CarePort Interop helps hospitals like Saint Peter’s reach a range of stakeholders — including in-network or out-of-network post-acute providers, suppliers such as durable medical equipment (DME) and infusion providers, and patients’ designated physicians.

“CarePort Interop was the obvious choice when we learned that our organization would require an intermediary to ensure compliance with the new patient event notification Condition of Participation,” said Jordan Tannenbaum, MD, MBA, MPH, CHCIO, PgC Healthcare Informatics, vice president/chief information officer and chief medical information officer at Saint Peter’s Healthcare System. “CarePort offers a seamless implementation process that is less burdensome for our staff than other solutions, as it is already integrated with our workflows and our EHR.”

Leveraging CarePort’s new solution, Saint Peter’s can identify and notify a patient’s established care providers across CarePort’s national network that connects 850,000 direct-enabled physicians and more than 110,000 post-acute providers — which includes skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, long-term acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, hospices, DME suppliers, infusion centers, and dialysis facilities. CarePort has the largest end-to-end care coordination network that exists today, capturing more than 30% of post-acute transitions in the United States — equating to more than 20 million referrals sent annually.

CMS’s April 30, 2021 deadline is now less than three months away, and CarePort Interop can be implemented on a short timeline because the solution fits into existing workflows, requires minimal onboarding, and offers an expedited set-up process. CarePort Interop improves care coordination between disparate providers across the continuum and empowers providers with enhanced transparency and communication regarding patient status to enable safer patient transitions. CarePort Interop is also now available within the Epic App Orchard marketplace.

“With its selection of CarePort Interop, Saint Peter’s University Hospital can leverage its existing CarePort workflows and network, as well as an established third-party solution that proactively fulfills CMS’s forthcoming CoP requirements,” said Dr. Lissy Hu, CEO and founder of CarePort. “CarePort Interop was developed specifically with this new patient event notification CoP in mind, guaranteeing that Saint Peter’s University Hospital and fellow hospitals can easily comply with CMS requirements to ultimately focus their attention on delivering high-quality patient care.”

About CarePort, powered by WellSky®

CarePort is the leading care coordination network with thousands of providers connected across the U.S. The end-to-end platform bridges acute and post-acute EHR data, providing visibility into the entire patient journey for providers, physicians, payers, and ACOs. With CarePort, healthcare professionals can efficiently and effectively coordinate patient care to better track and manage patients as they move through the continuum. CarePort helps providers meet and comply with the patient event notification Condition of Participation, as part of the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access final rule, and the IMPACT Act. Read more about CarePort on careporthealth.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Saint Peter’s University Hospital

Saint Peter’s University Hospital, a member of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System, is a 478-bed acute-care teaching hospital sponsored by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Metuchen. Saint Peter’s, which received its sixth consecutive designation as a Magnet® hospital for nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center in 2020, is a state-designated children’s hospital and a regional perinatal center, and is a regional specialist in diabetes, gastroenterology, head and neck surgery, oncology, orthopedics, and women’s services. The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital provides families with access to a full range of pediatric specialties, including a nationally recognized Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, pediatric surgery and orthopedic surgery featuring innovative anterior scoliosis correction. The hospital offers a midwifery service and the brand-new state-of-the-art Mary V. O’Shea Birth Center. Saint Peter’s is a sponsor of residency programs in obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics and internal medicine, and is a major clinical affiliate of Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences. Visit saintpetershcs.com or call 732-745-8600.