Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

“Our people’s unwavering commitment during this pandemic has been remarkable, and through it, our organization has rediscovered its agility. This has accelerated our transformation and led to the strong performance we are reporting today,” said Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio. “We set our multi-year transformation plan this time last year. We exceeded that plan in 2020. We are increasingly confident that we will again exceed that plan in 2021. We have started the new year with our new operating model fully in place. We have momentum at our back. We are well-prepared to meet the uncertainties of this dynamic environment, as well as the challenges facing the consumers we serve.”

Net Sales In millions Net Sales Organic Net Sales(1) Growth December 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 % Chg vs PY YoY Growth Rate Price Volume/Mix For the Three Months Ended United States(3) $ 5,082 $ 4,702 8.0% 8.0% 5.2 pp 2.8 pp International(3) 1,410 1,377 2.4% 1.9% 2.0 pp (0.1) pp Canada 447 457 (2.0)% (3.1)% 7.9 pp (11.0) pp Kraft Heinz $ 6,939 $ 6,536 6.2% 6.0% 4.8 pp 1.2 pp For the Year Ended United States(3) $ 19,204 $ 17,844 7.6% 7.6% 3.5 pp 4.1 pp International(3) 5,341 5,251 1.7% 4.7% 2.1 pp 2.6 pp Canada 1,640 1,882 (12.8)% (0.1)% 2.2 pp (2.3) pp Kraft Heinz $ 26,185 $ 24,977 4.8% 6.5% 3.1 pp 3.4 pp

Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders and Diluted EPS In millions, except per share data For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 % Chg vs PY December 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 % Chg vs PY Gross Profit $ 2,523 $ 2,107 19.7% $ 9,177 $ 8,147 12.6% Operating income/(loss) 1,550 594 160.7% 2,128 3,070 (30.7)% Net income/(loss) attributable to common shareholders 1,032 182 467.5% 356 1,935 (81.6)% Diluted EPS $ 0.84 $ 0.15 460.0% $ 0.29 $ 1.58 (81.6)% Adjusted EPS(1) 0.80 0.72 11.1% 2.88 2.85 1.1% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 1,788 $ 1,564 14.3% $ 6,669 $ 6,064 10.0%

Q4 2020 Financial Summary

Net sales increased 6.2 percent versus the year-ago period to $6.9 billion, including a favorable 0.2 percentage point impact from currency. Organic Net Sales increased 6.0 percent driven by sustained growth momentum in retail, partially offset by ongoing weakness in foodservice and a negative 1.4 percentage point impact from exiting the McCafé licensing agreement. Pricing increased 4.8 percentage points reflecting favorable trade expense timing versus the year-ago period, lower sales on promotion during holiday event periods relative to comparable prior year, primarily in the United States, as well as reduced promotional activity in capacity-constrained areas to better safeguard customer service. Volume/mix was up 1.2 percentage points versus the year-ago period from continued at-home consumption growth due, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic. This growth was partially offset by foodservice declines, the negative impact from exiting the McCafé licensing agreement, and unfavorable changes in retail inventory levels.

increased 467.5 percent versus the year-ago period to $1.0 billion and increased to $0.84, up 460.0 percent versus the prior year primarily due to non-cash impairment charges in the prior year period that did not repeat and, to a lesser extent, gross profit growth versus the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS increased to $0.80, up 11.1 percent versus the prior year, primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA growth that more than offset an unfavorable, non-cash impact from lower amortization of prior service credits within other expense/(income) and higher stock-based compensation expenses versus the year-ago period, as well as higher taxes on adjusted earnings in the current period.

increased to $0.80, up 11.1 percent versus the prior year, primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA growth that more than offset an unfavorable, non-cash impact from lower amortization of prior service credits within other expense/(income) and higher stock-based compensation expenses versus the year-ago period, as well as higher taxes on adjusted earnings in the current period. Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.3 percent versus the year-ago period to $1.8 billion, including a favorable 0.2 percentage point impact from currency. Excluding the impact of currency, Adjusted EBITDA growth was driven by pricing gains, productivity efficiencies, favorable mix, and volume growth relative to the prior year period. This growth was partially offset by higher supply chain costs, including COVID-19-related expenses, as well as increased incentive compensation and significant investments in marketing and sales.

increased 14.3 percent versus the year-ago period to $1.8 billion, including a favorable 0.2 percentage point impact from currency. Excluding the impact of currency, Adjusted EBITDA growth was driven by pricing gains, productivity efficiencies, favorable mix, and volume growth relative to the prior year period. This growth was partially offset by higher supply chain costs, including COVID-19-related expenses, as well as increased incentive compensation and significant investments in marketing and sales. Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $4.9 billion in 2020, up 38.7 percent versus the prior year reflecting Adjusted EBITDA growth, as well as favorable changes in current liabilities, primarily due to the timing of payments. These factors, together with lower capital expenditures versus the prior year period, resulted in Free Cash Flow(1) of $4.3 billion in 2020, up 55.5 percent versus the prior year.

Outlook

The Company continues to expect it will deliver 2021 financial performance ahead of its strategic plan.

Based on performance to date, the Company believes flat-to-positive growth in Organic Net Sales(2) and low-single-digit Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA(2) growth versus the prior year period are reasonable expectations for first-quarter 2021 performance. The Company also notes that this performance takes into consideration comparisons with a strong first-quarter 2020 period that included an approximate 6 to 7 percentage point contribution to Organic Net Sales(2) growth and an approximate 9 to 10 percentage point contribution to Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA(2) growth versus the first quarter of 2019 due to increased consumer demand related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

End Notes

(1) Organic Net Sales, Adjusted EBITDA, Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see discussion of non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations at the end of this press release for more information. (2) First quarter 2021 guidance for Organic Net Sales and Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA is provided on a non-GAAP basis only because certain information necessary to calculate the most comparable GAAP measure is unavailable due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and the future financial statement impact of such items impacting comparability, including, but not limited to, the impact of currency, acquisitions and divestitures, integration and restructuring expenses, deal costs, unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges, impairment losses, and equity award compensation expense, among other items. Therefore, as a result of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of future adjustments, which could be significant, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of these measures without unreasonable effort. (3) In the first quarter of 2020, the Company’s internal reporting and reportable segments changed. The Puerto Rico business was moved from the Latin America zone to the United States zone to consolidate and streamline the management of the Company's product categories and supply chain. The Company also combined its Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Latin America, and Asia Pacific (APAC) zones to form the International zone. Therefore, effective in the first quarter of 2020, the Company manages and reports its operating results through three reportable segments defined by geographic region: United States, International, and Canada. The Company has reflected these changes in all historical periods presented.

Earnings Discussion and Webcast Information

A pre-recorded management discussion of The Kraft Heinz Company's fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call is available at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com. The Company will host a live question-and-answer session today at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. A webcast of the session will be accessible at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures provided should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, results prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) that are presented in this press release.

To supplement the financial information provided, the Company has presented Organic Net Sales, Adjusted EBITDA, Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, and Free Cash Flow which are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures presented may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies, and other companies may not define these non-GAAP financial measures in the same way. These measures are not substitutes for their comparable GAAP financial measures, such as net sales, net income/(loss), diluted earnings per share, or other measures prescribed by GAAP, and there are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assist in comparing the Company's performance on a consistent basis for purposes of business decision making by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect the Company's underlying operations. Management believes that presenting the Company's non-GAAP financial measures (i.e., Organic Net Sales, Adjusted EBITDA, Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, and Free Cash Flow) is useful to investors because it (i) provides investors with meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain items, (ii) permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate historical performance, and (iii) otherwise provides supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating the Company's results. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to those measures, provides investors with additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting the Company's business than could be obtained absent these disclosures.

Organic Net Sales is defined as net sales excluding, when they occur, the impact of currency, acquisitions and divestitures, and a 53rd week of shipments. The Company calculates the impact of currency on net sales by holding exchange rates constant at the previous year's exchange rate, with the exception of highly inflationary subsidiaries, for which the Company calculates the previous year's results using the current year's exchange rate. Organic Net Sales is a tool that can assist management and investors in comparing the Company's performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect the Company's underlying operations.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income/(loss) from continuing operations before interest expense, other expense/(income), provision for/(benefit from) income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (excluding integration and restructuring expenses); in addition to these adjustments, the Company excludes, when they occur, the impacts of integration and restructuring expenses, deal costs, unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges, impairment losses, and equity award compensation expense (excluding integration and restructuring expenses). The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis. The Company calculates the impact of currency on Adjusted EBITDA by holding exchange rates constant at the previous year's exchange rate, with the exception of highly inflationary subsidiaries, for which it calculates the previous year's results using the current year's exchange rate. Adjusted EBITDA and Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA are tools that can assist management and investors in comparing the Company's performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect the Company's underlying operations.

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted earnings per share excluding, when they occur, the impacts of integration and restructuring expenses, deal costs, unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges, impairment losses, losses/(gains) on the sale of a business, other losses/(gains) related to acquisitions and divestitures (e.g., tax and hedging impacts), nonmonetary currency devaluation (e.g., remeasurement gains and losses), debt prepayment and extinguishment costs, and U.S. Tax Reform discrete income tax expense/(benefit), and including when they occur, adjustments to reflect preferred stock dividend payments on an accrual basis. The Company believes Adjusted EPS provides important comparability of underlying operating results, allowing investors and management to assess operating performance on a consistent basis.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities less capital expenditures. The Company believes Free Cash Flow provides a measure of the Company's core operating performance, the cash-generating capabilities of the Company's business operations, and is one factor used in determining the amount of cash available for debt repayments, dividends, acquisitions, share repurchases, and other corporate purposes. The use of this non-GAAP measure does not imply or represent the residual cash flow for discretionary expenditures since the Company has certain non-discretionary obligations such as debt service that are not deducted from the measure.

See the attached schedules for supplemental financial data, which includes the financial information, the non-GAAP financial measures and corresponding reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures for the relevant periods.

Schedule 1 The Kraft Heinz Company

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 December 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 Net sales $ 6,939 $ 6,536 $ 26,185 $ 24,977 Cost of products sold 4,416 4,429 17,008 16,830 Gross profit 2,523 2,107 9,177 8,147 Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding impairment losses 973 837 3,650 3,178 Goodwill impairment losses — 453 2,343 1,197 Intangible asset impairment losses — 223 1,056 702 Selling, general and administrative expenses 973 1,513 7,049 5,077 Operating income/(loss) 1,550 594 2,128 3,070 Interest expense 328 326 1,394 1,361 Other expense/(income) (64) (59) (296) (952) Income/(loss) before income taxes 1,286 327 1,030 2,661 Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 252 144 669 728 Net income/(loss) 1,034 183 361 1,933 Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 2 1 5 (2) Net income/(loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 1,032 $ 182 $ 356 $ 1,935 Basic shares outstanding 1,223 1,221 1,223 1,221 Diluted shares outstanding 1,230 1,225 1,228 1,224 Per share data applicable to common shareholders: Basic earnings/(loss) per share $ 0.84 $ 0.15 $ 0.29 $ 1.59 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share 0.84 0.15 0.29 1.58

Schedule 2 The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of Net Sales to Organic Net Sales

For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited) Net Sales Currency Acquisitions and Divestitures Organic Net Sales Price Volume/Mix December 26, 2020 United States $ 5,082 $ — $ — $ 5,082 International 1,410 14 — 1,396 Canada 447 4 — 443 Kraft Heinz $ 6,939 $ 18 $ — $ 6,921 December 28, 2019 United States $ 4,702 $ — $ — $ 4,702 International 1,377 7 — 1,370 Canada 457 — — 457 Kraft Heinz $ 6,536 $ 7 $ — $ 6,529 Year-over-year growth rates United States 8.0% 0.0 pp 0.0 pp 8.0% 5.2 pp 2.8 pp International 2.4% 0.5 pp 0.0 pp 1.9% 2.0 pp (0.1) pp Canada (2.0)% 1.1 pp 0.0 pp (3.1)% 7.9 pp (11.0) pp Kraft Heinz 6.2% 0.2 pp 0.0 pp 6.0% 4.8 pp 1.2 pp

Schedule 3 The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of Net Sales to Organic Net Sales

For the Year Ended

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited) Net Sales Currency Acquisitions and Divestitures Organic Net Sales Price Volume/Mix December 26, 2020 United States $ 19,204 $ — $ — $ 19,204 International 5,341 (114) — 5,455 Canada 1,640 (21) — 1,661 Kraft Heinz $ 26,185 $ (135) $ — $ 26,320 December 28, 2019 United States $ 17,844 $ — $ — $ 17,844 International 5,251 27 13 5,211 Canada 1,882 — 219 1,663 Kraft Heinz $ 24,977 $ 27 $ 232 $ 24,718

Year-over-year growth rates United States 7.6% 0.0 pp 0.0 pp 7.6% 3.5 pp 4.1 pp International 1.7% (2.7) pp (0.3) pp 4.7% 2.1 pp 2.6 pp Canada (12.8)% (1.1) pp (11.6) pp (0.1)% 2.2 pp (2.3) pp Kraft Heinz 4.8% (0.7) pp (1.0) pp 6.5% 3.1 pp 3.4 pp

Schedule 4 The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 December 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 Net income/(loss) $ 1,034 $ 183 $ 361 $ 1,933 Interest expense 328 326 1,394 1,361 Other expense/(income) (64) (59) (296) (952) Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 252 144 669 728 Operating income/(loss) 1,550 594 2,128 3,070 Depreciation and amortization (excluding integration and restructuring expenses) 233 255 955 985 Integration and restructuring expenses 3 46 15 102 Deal costs (1) — 8 19 Unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges (53) (27) (6) (57) Impairment losses 14 676 3,413 1,899 Equity award compensation expense (excluding integration and restructuring expenses) 42 20 156 46 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,788 $ 1,564 $ 6,669 $ 6,064 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: United States $ 1,507 $ 1,273 $ 5,557 $ 4,829 International 261 239 1,058 1,004 Canada 121 116 389 487 General corporate expenses (101) (64) (335) (256) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,788 $ 1,564 $ 6,669 $ 6,064

Schedule 5 The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA Currency Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA December 26, 2020 United States $ 1,507 $ — $ 1,507 International 261 7 254 Canada 121 2 119 General corporate expenses (101) (2) (99) Kraft Heinz $ 1,788 $ 7 $ 1,781 December 28, 2019 United States $ 1,273 $ — $ 1,273 International 239 4 235 Canada 116 — 116 General corporate expenses (64) — (64) Kraft Heinz $ 1,564 $ 4 $ 1,560

Year-over-year growth rates United States 18.4% 0.0 pp 18.4% International 9.7% 1.6 pp 8.1% Canada 3.5% 1.2 pp 2.3% General corporate expenses 58.3% 1.6 pp 56.7% Kraft Heinz 14.3% 0.2 pp 14.1%

Schedule 6 The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA

For the Year Ended

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA Currency Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA December 26, 2020 United States $ 5,557 $ — $ 5,557 International 1,058 (10) 1,068 Canada 389 (5) 394 General corporate expenses (335) (1) (334) Kraft Heinz $ 6,669 $ (16) $ 6,685 December 28, 2019 United States $ 4,829 $ — $ 4,829 International 1,004 13 991 Canada 487 — 487 General corporate expenses (256) — (256) Kraft Heinz $ 6,064 $ 13 $ 6,051

Year-over-year growth rates United States 15.1% 0.0 pp 15.1% International 5.4% (2.4) pp 7.8% Canada (20.2)% (1.0) pp (19.2)% General corporate expenses 31.0% 0.2 pp 30.8% Kraft Heinz 10.0% (0.5) pp 10.5%

Schedule 7 The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted EPS

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 Diluted EPS $ 0.84 $ 0.15 Integration and restructuring expenses(a) (0.01) 0.03 Unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges(b) (0.03) (0.02) Impairment losses(c) — 0.49 Losses/(gains) on sale of business(d) (0.01) 0.06 Debt prepayment and extinguishment costs(e) 0.01 0.01 Adjusted EPS $ 0.80 $ 0.72

(a) Gross expenses/(income) included in integration and restructuring expenses were income of $15 million ($13 million after-tax) for the three months ended December 26, 2020 and expenses of $52 million ($39 million after-tax) for the three months ended December 28, 2019 and were recorded in the following income statement line items: • Cost of products sold included income of $16 million for the three months ended December 26, 2020 and expenses of $21 million for the three months ended December 28, 2019; • SG&A included expenses of $19 million for the three months ended December 26, 2020 and $25 million for the three months ended December 28, 2019; and • Other expense/(income) included income of $18 million for the three months ended December 26, 2020 and expenses of $6 million for the three months ended December 28, 2019. (b) Gross expenses/(income) included in unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges were income of $53 million ($39 million after-tax) for the three months ended December 26, 2020 and income of $27 million ($21 million after-tax) for the three months ended December 28, 2019 and were recorded in cost of products sold. (c) Gross impairment losses included the following: • Goodwill impairment losses of $453 million ($439 million after-tax) for the three months ended December 28, 2019, which were recorded in SG&A; • Intangible asset impairment losses of $223 million ($156 million after-tax) for the three months ended December 28, 2019, which were recorded in SG&A; and • Property, plant and equipment asset impairment losses of $14 million ($1 million after-tax) for the three months ended December 26, 2020, which were recorded in cost of products sold. (d) Gross expenses/(income) included in losses/(gains) on sale of business were expenses of less than $1 million (income of $8 million after-tax) for the three months ended December 26, 2020 and expenses of $70 million ($73 million after-tax) for the three months ended December 28, 2019 and were included in other expense/(income). (e) Gross expenses included in debt prepayment and extinguishment costs were $15 million ($11 million after-tax) for the three months ended December 26, 2020 and $10 million ($11 million after-tax) for the three months ended December 28, 2019 and were recorded in interest expense.

Schedule 8 The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted EPS

(Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 Diluted EPS $ 0.29 $ 1.58 Integration and restructuring expenses(a) — 0.07 Deal costs(b) — 0.02 Unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges(c) — (0.04) Impairment losses(d) 2.59 1.38 Losses/(gains) on sale of business(e) (0.01) (0.23) Nonmonetary currency devaluation(f) — 0.01 Debt prepayment and extinguishment costs(g) 0.08 0.06 U.S. Tax Reform discrete income tax expense/(benefit)(h) (0.07) — Adjusted EPS $ 2.88 $ 2.85

(a) Gross expenses/(income) included in integration and restructuring expenses were income of $2 million ($3 million after-tax) in 2020 and expenses of $108 million ($83 million after-tax) in 2019 and were recorded in the following income statement line items: • Cost of products sold included income of $20 million in 2020 and expenses of $48 million in 2019; • SG&A included expenses of $35 million in 2020 and $54 million in 2019; and • Other expense/(income) included income of $17 million in 2020 and expenses of $6 million in 2019. (b) Gross expenses included in deal costs were $8 million ($6 million after-tax) in 2020 and $19 million ($18 million after-tax) in 2019 and were recorded in SG&A. (c) Gross expenses/(income) included in unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges were income of $6 million ($4 million after-tax) in 2020 and income of $57 million ($43 million after-tax) in 2019 and were recorded in cost of products sold. (d) Gross impairment losses included the following: • Goodwill impairment losses of $2.3 billion ($2.3 billion after-tax) in 2020 and $1.2 billion ($1.2 billion after-tax) in 2019, which were recorded in SG&A; • Intangible asset impairment losses of $1.1 billion ($829 million after-tax) in 2020 and $702 million ($537 million after-tax) in 2019, which were recorded in SG&A; and • Property, plant and equipment asset impairment losses of $14 million ($1 million after-tax) in 2020, which were recorded in cost of products sold. (e) Gross expenses/(income) included in losses/(gains) on sale of business were expenses of $2 million (income of $6 million after-tax) in 2020 and income of $420 million ($275 million after-tax) in 2019 and were recorded in other expense/(income). (f) Gross expenses included in nonmonetary currency devaluation were $6 million ($6 million after-tax) in 2020 and $10 million ($10 million after-tax) in 2019 and were recorded in other expense/(income). (g) Gross expenses included in debt prepayment and extinguishment costs were $124 million ($93 million after-tax) in 2020 and $98 million ($73 million after-tax) in 2019 and were recorded in interest expense. (h) U.S. Tax Reform discrete income tax expense/(benefit) included a benefit of $81 million in 2020. The benefit primarily relates to the revaluation of our deferred tax balances due to changes in state tax laws following U.S. Tax Reform and subsequent clarification or interpretation of state tax laws.

Schedule 9 The Kraft Heinz Company

Key Drivers of Change in Adjusted EPS

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 $ Change Key drivers of change in Adjusted EPS: Results of operations(a) $ 0.98 $ 0.84 $ 0.14 Interest expense (0.20) (0.21) 0.01 Other expense/(income)(b) 0.03 0.09 (0.06) Effective tax rate (0.01) — (0.01) Adjusted EPS $ 0.80 $ 0.72 0.08

(a) Includes non-cash amortization of definite-lived intangible assets, which accounted for a negative impact to Adjusted EPS from results of operations of $0.04 for the three months ended December 26, 2020 and $0.05 for the three months ended December 28, 2019. (b) Includes non-cash amortization of prior service credits, which accounted for a benefit to Adjusted EPS from other expense/(income) of $0.02 for the three months ended December 26, 2020 and $0.05 for the three months ended December 28, 2019.

Schedule 10 The Kraft Heinz Company

Key Drivers of Change in Adjusted EPS

(Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 $ Change Key drivers of change in Adjusted EPS: Results of operations(a) $ 3.67 $ 3.28 $ 0.39 Results of divested operations — 0.04 (0.04) Interest expense (0.84) (0.83) (0.01) Other expense/(income)(b) 0.19 0.36 (0.17) Effective tax rate and other (0.14) — (0.14) Adjusted EPS $ 2.88 $ 2.85 0.03

(a) Includes non-cash amortization of definite-lived intangible assets, which accounted for a negative impact to Adjusted EPS from results of operations of $0.17 in 2020 and $0.19 in 2019. (b) Includes non-cash amortization of prior service credits, which accounted for a benefit to Adjusted EPS from other expense/(income) of $0.08 in 2020 and $0.20 in 2019.

Schedule 11 The Kraft Heinz Company

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited) December 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,417 $ 2,279 Trade receivables, net 2,063 1,973 Inventories 2,554 2,721 Prepaid expenses 351 384 Other current assets 574 618 Assets held for sale 1,863 122 Total current assets 10,822 8,097 Property, plant and equipment, net 6,876 7,055 Goodwill 33,089 35,546 Intangible assets, net 46,667 48,652 Other non-current assets 2,376 2,100 TOTAL ASSETS $ 99,830 $ 101,450 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Commercial paper and other short-term debt $ 6 $ 6 Current portion of long-term debt 230 1,022 Trade payables 4,304 4,003 Accrued marketing 946 647 Interest payable 358 384 Other current liabilities 2,200 1,804 Liabilities held for sale 17 9 Total current liabilities 8,061 7,875 Long-term debt 28,070 28,216 Deferred income taxes 11,462 11,878 Accrued postemployment costs 243 273 Other non-current liabilities 1,751 1,459 TOTAL LIABILITIES 49,587 49,701 Redeemable noncontrolling interest — — Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 55,096 56,828 Retained earnings/(deficit) (2,694) (3,060) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(losses) (1,967) (1,886) Treasury stock, at cost (344) (271) Total shareholders' equity 50,103 51,623 Noncontrolling interest 140 126 TOTAL EQUITY 50,243 51,749 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 99,830 $ 101,450

Schedule 12 The Kraft Heinz Company

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in millions)

(Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income/(loss) $ 361 $ 1,933 Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to operating cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 969 994 Amortization of postretirement benefit plans prior service costs/(credits) (122) (306) Equity award compensation expense 156 46 Deferred income tax provision/(benefit) (343) (293) Postemployment benefit plan contributions (27) (32) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment losses 3,399 1,899 Nonmonetary currency devaluation 6 10 Loss/(gain) on sale of business 2 (420) Other items, net 81 (46) Changes in current assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (26) 140 Inventories (266) (277) Accounts payable 207 (58) Other current assets 46 52 Other current liabilities 486 (90) Net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities 4,929 3,552 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (596) (768) Payments to acquire business, net of cash acquired — (199) Proceeds from net investment hedges 25 590 Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash disposed — 1,875 Other investing activities, net 49 13 Net cash provided by/(used for) investing activities (522) 1,511 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments of long-term debt (4,697) (4,795) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 3,500 2,967 Debt prepayment and extinguishment costs (116) (99) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 4,000 — Repayments of revolving credit facility (4,000) — Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper — 557 Repayments of commercial paper — (557) Dividends paid (1,958) (1,953) Other financing activities, net (60) (33) Net cash provided by/(used for) financing activities (3,331) (3,913) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 62 (6) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Net increase/(decrease) 1,138 1,144 Balance at beginning of period 2,280 1,136 Balance at end of period $ 3,418 $ 2,280