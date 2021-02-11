Syniverse and Minu Launch Verified SMS in Brazil

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syniverse, the most connected company in the world, has launched, together with Minu, previously known as Minutrade, its first Verified short message service (SMS) project in Brazil. The collaboration between the two companies will allow Minu to send SMS messages with an additional layer of verification, which gives its customers more confidence in interacting with its brand through text Messages by Google.

Companies use SMS messages to share useful information with their consumers. Important details such as resetting passwords, confirming account creation, or confirming appointments are commonly sent via SMS to customers and employees. However, as these communications are often made from random or unknown numbers it can be difficult to trust the source. Some may even come from fraudsters pretending to be institutions that consumers trust and request private information or send links to malicious websites.

As part of Syniverse CPaaS Concierge, Verified SMS by Google is a way for customers to confirm the company's identity. The feature works by checking, by message, if the content is verified through Google. When a message is verified, the recipient can see the name and logo of the company, as well as a verification badge. This innovation, a necessary evolution of SMS, was designed to make messages safer and more trustworthy, enabling businesses to enhance conversations with users, build trust, and prevent scams.

Verified SMS by Google solves a problem by increasing the user confidence and validity of the message being sent, as it comes from an ID belonging to a verifiable sender and has visible brand information, in addition to automatic link viewing. Companies also receive confirmation that the message has been delivered to customers' devices, resulting in greater visibility to marketing campaigns.

Verified SMS by Google is currently available in the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, France, Spain, Philippines, India, Brazil, Italy, and Mexico.

Pablo Mlikota, President, Americas, Syniverse

“Verified SMS by Google is a key component of our Syniverse CPaaS Concierge and allows companies to deepen their relationship with their customers, who come to trust more in the brands with which they interact, which creates loyalty. In addition, these same relationships lay the foundation for companies to produce new revenue streams, with messages designed to increase engagement and conversions for their marketing campaigns. We appreciate the opportunity to work with Minu and solve a business challenge that they will overcome with our Syniverse CPaaS Concierge.”

Luis Bruno, Marketing Director, Minu

“The implementation of Verified SMS is a new possibility to provide our consumers with a better experience within our services, through the most extensive communication channel in our country. The security layer that this Syniverse CPaaS Concierge offers to SMS increases the possibility of engagement with our consumers, rescuing trust in a channel that has historically suffered from the misuse of bad actors.”

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world’s most connected company, revolutionizing how businesses connect, engage, and exchange with their customers. For decades, we have delivered the innovative software and services that transform mobile experiences and power the planet. Our secure global network reaches almost every person and device on Earth. Our communications platform is industry-recognized as the best of its kind. And each year, we process over $35 billion in transactions, revolutionizing how goods and services are exchanged. Which is why the most recognizable brands—nearly every mobile communications provider, the largest global banks, the world’s biggest tech companies, and thousands more—rely on us to shape their future.

About Minu

Minu is a martech company using technology and knowledge of human behavior to promote the flourishing of relationships and value of people and brands. With more than 13 years of experience, Minu has already impacted more than 40 million consumers through its engagement actions and delivers more than $8 million in monthly rewards. Minu’s service portfolio includes customized solutions and its own platforms for companies of different sizes and small entrepreneurs, allowing them to create and manage marketing campaigns without the need for technical teams, however, with the availability of more than 100 partners and 700 offers from its catalogue of rewards.