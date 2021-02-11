SS8 Secures Three New Multimillion Dollar Contracts for Lawful Intelligence Solutions

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SS8 Networks, the leader in Lawful Intercept and Monitoring Center platforms, proudly announces it has been awarded three multimillion-dollar Lawful Intelligence contracts based in Asia and North America for their Intellego XT and Xcipio product lines.

In all these contracts, SS8 was selected to complete end-to-end national intelligence deployments. The technology required included scalable communication data interception of up to 10Gbps per target for a 5G Core network. Additionally, high throughput data analytics and multi-access (4G, 5G, converged networks, international gateways and broadband) were technical obligations in these contracts. SS8’s highly effective solutions provide law enforcement agencies with real-time intelligence and visualization of criminal and terrorist activities.

Organized criminals have become increasingly sophisticated with the technologies they use, creating challenges for law enforcement agencies relying on siloed data platforms. Using its Xcipio solution, SS8 is solving today’s challenges with the real-time interception of communication and target data and their highly advanced Intellego XT platform, which provides data fusion and sophisticated analytics for law enforcement agencies.

“SS8 has deployed our new end to end platform in three continents and with these additional awards, we continue to provide leading technology for the law enforcement community,” said Dr. Keith Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer at SS8. “Our mission is to provide technology for a safer tomorrow and our one-stop mediation, monitoring and data analytics solutions are designed to do just that.”

About SS8

SS8, a network intelligence company, provides solutions to help customers quickly identify, track, and investigate devices and subjects of interest. SS8 is trusted by six of the largest intelligence agencies, eight of the fourteen largest communications providers and five of the largest systems integrators. For more information, visit www.SS8.com or follow us on Twitter @SS8 or LinkedIn.