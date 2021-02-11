Masergy Launches UCaaS with Cisco Webex®

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masergy, the software-defined network and cloud platform for the digital enterprise, has enhanced its Masergy Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution by adding industry-leading collaboration with Cisco Webex. The solution consolidates Masergy’s hosted UC calling platform and Cisco Webex into a single application experience and allows clients to add Masergy’s Managed SD-WAN Secure connectivity services. Now, enterprises wanting the high performance of Masergy’s hosted voice services alongside the advanced capabilities of Webex can get everything they need in one complete and secure solution.

Business continuity remains a top priority for 2021, and cloud collaboration applications are critical for enabling the remote workforce. Productivity correlates with a proactive approach to ensure the network can support jitter- and latency-sensitive applications. UCaaS solutions integrated with network services improve the end user experience by delivering uninterrupted voice and video conferencing. A Nemertes Research study shows that IT leaders are increasing spending in response to COVID-19 with 82% planning to direct that spending toward video collaboration solutions and 74.8% directing it to connectivity including wide area network services.

“Companies of all sizes are looking for a no-hassle migration path to cloud communications. Masergy enhances the Webex solution with networking and management features that give enterprises the advanced features and support often required,” explained Dave Michels, Enterprise Communications Analyst, TalkingPointz. “This offer combines multiple services, thus reducing the burden on the customer's IT to deliver and secure communications. It also simplifies installation and troubleshooting time. Masergy is filling a gap in the market with an integrated and wide-reaching solution encompassing collaboration technologies, global network services, and security services too.”

Masergy UCaaS with Cisco Webex is a cloud-based service for calling, messaging, and meeting. Masergy delivers an unparalleled experience by integrating its globally available voice and video calling with the chat, file sharing, and conferencing capabilities of the Cisco Webex application. When clients pair this new offering with Masergy’s Managed SD-WAN Secure connectivity services, they can achieve a highly reliable communications experience all across the globe. One management portal provides a unified view of analytics for the network, UCaaS, WAN edge devices, and application performance. Masergy also offers public switched telephone network (PSTN) services in 25 countries today as well as contact center as a service solutions and managed security services.

“Masergy UCaaS with Cisco Webex is a fully integrated experience providing a redefined one-stop-shop for both collaboration and IT needs. Masergy directly manages and operates the network and security service, so our clients can get back to doing what they do best,” said Terry Traina, CTO, Masergy. “Since 2004, Masergy has offered UCaaS solutions based on Cisco’s technology, and our clients trust us because of our engineering expertise and our custom cloud migration support as they look to gain a more agile, intuitive environment for collaboration.”

Learn more about Masergy UCaaS with Cisco Webex.

About Masergy

Masergy is the software-defined network and cloud platform for the digital enterprise. Recognized as the pioneer in software-defined networking, Masergy enables unrivaled, secure application performance across the network and the cloud with Managed SD-WAN, UCaaS, CCaaS and Managed Security solutions. Industry leading SLAs coupled with an unparalleled customer experience enable global enterprises to achieve business outcomes with certainty. Learn more and follow us on our blog Transforming Enterprise IT, Twitter @Masergy, LinkedIn, and Facebook.