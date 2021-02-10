Promise Supply Launches on UberEats to Deliver Plants to Downtown Toronto for Valentine’s Day

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Promise Supply launches on UberEats today, just in time to deliver a Valentine’s Day gift to your home, your friends, and your loved ones.

Rather than sending roses this Valentine’s Day, Promise Supply offers a selection of plants to give from the heart, along with the option to include a special Valentine’s Day card and note with your order.

Promise Supply launched in September 2020 at the stackt market, and after initial success and positive customer feedback, they opened a second location in Yorkville Village for the holidays.

Four weeks into being open at Yorkville Village, Toronto went into lockdown as COVID-19 cases rose. The Promise Supply team quickly turned their new plant concept into an online store focused on customer experience.

Helping people discover the perfect indoor plant for their homes falls somewhere between picking out new furniture and adopting a pet. A plant is something that, when cared for, can last you a lifetime.

Through video calls, window shopping and spending time ensuring their customers find the right plant for their space, the company has continued to grow despite the shutdown. To learn more about promise supply go to PromiseSupply.ca

About Promise Supply

Promise Supply is a digitally-native Garden Centre that offers at-home delivery, curbside pick-up via their website, and now, immediate delivery on UberEats. Promise Supply on UberEats makes it easier than ever to get and give houseplants in Downtown Toronto.

