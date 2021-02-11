IDEMIA Announces Corporate Partnership With Fintech Australia

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, has signed a corporate partnership with Fintech Australia, a trade association that seeks to boost growth of the country’s Fintech ecosystem.

As a global leader in payment card issuance, payment solutions, security and identity management technologies, IDEMIA will draw on its best-in-class R&D and experience to provide key support for Fintech Australia’s events, awards and community activities.

Rebecca Schot-Guppy, General Manager of Fintech Australia said: “We welcome IDEMIA to our partnership programme and look forward to further integrating the company with the Australian Fintech community. Fintech Australia has signed up a myriad of major corporate partners in the past year, and hence our cooperation with IDEMIA is essential to growing our ecosystem and forming collaborations that will help Fintech firms step up growth.”

As a global leader in Fintech innovation, IDEMIA invests in the future of payments with proprietary solutions including Greenpay Sustainable Payments (seeking a payment community environmental paradigm shift) and the Fintech Accelerator Card Program (supporting Fintechs and neobanks with a dedicated programme from onboarding to card issuance). In Australia, IDEMIA was awarded “Innovation Partner of the Year” in 2018 by Westpac, the country’s POS consumer and business payment market leader.

IDEMIA offers a comprehensive range of innovative payment solutions and services underpinned by convenience, flexibility and – above all – security. Such goods and services include eco-friendly cards (Greenpay), metal cards, Smart Digital solutions including digital pins, and digital inserts) and IDEMIA Connect (which enhances customer experience by simply tapping the card to phone to activate their cards).

Ben Scott, VP of Financial Institutions, IDEMIA Australasia said: “With our comprehensive services, global footprint and payments experience, we are ideally placed to support fast changing payment trends and help Fintechs meet their goals. We’re excited about our partnership with Fintech Australia – especially since ongoing innovation and digital services take-up will be driven by Fintechs. We really look forward to teaming up with more Australian Fintech firms so that we get an idea how we can best use our technologies to enhance not only their services, but also how our technologies can be rolled out to other industries.”

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors. With close to 15,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

About Fintech Australia

Fintech Australia is a member driven organization that is building an ecosystem for Australian Fintechs to advance the global economy and culture We are here to build a strong community, foster connections while supporting innovation and regulation that our members require. Above all else, we are here to be the voice of the Australian Fintech community.