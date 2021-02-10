Agile Work Evolutions Inc. Enters 3-Year Reseller Agreement With Global IM Leader

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agile Work Evolutions Inc. (AWE), an award-winning North American workplace transformation firm, has entered a three-year reseller agreement with OpenText™, a publicly traded global leader in Information Management (IM).

AWE’s Workforce Analytics Services-enabled-Software (SeS) empowers companies to be more resilient to fast changing requirements about where and how to support employee working needs. Using advanced survey techniques, AWE Workforce Analytics provides profiling data, comprehensive reporting, and ROI measures. Accessed through a user-friendly dashboard, the data empowers employers to quickly react to changes in workforce and accommodation.

AWE’s Workforce Analytics cloud solution will be resold as a partner technology in the OpenText™ Magellan™ artificial intelligence data analytics platform. Magellan™ leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to mine big data and big content, transforming them into self-service data visualizations. Magellan will be used to provide new insights into the information gathered by Workforce Analytics.

AWE Co-Founder Dr. Lisa Chillingworth Watson said, “Since COVID-19 became a global crisis and remote working became mainstream, demand for our Workforce Analytics software has been soaring. We are delighted that OpenText™ recognized the value of our cloud solution and the benefits of reselling it.”

“Through this agreement, AWE joins other top tier partners of our OpenText™ Solution Extension (SolEx) Program,” said Eric Pitcher, Director, Solution Extensions, OpenText™. “AWE’s Workforce Analytics cloud solution complements our Magellan™ AI analytics platform and associated products, which together are helping organizations around the world become more resilient.”

AWE Co-Founder Meredith Thatcher said, “By leveraging AWE’s evidence-based data, OpenText™ customers will get valuable business insights and intelligence to inform their workplace design strategies, planning and implementation. Now that AWE is able to scale faster, we can reach—and help—an increasing number of organizations adopt and adapt to more agile, flexible and remote work models.”

About AWE

Launched in 2019, Agile Work Evolutions Inc. (AWE) was North America’s first workplace transformation firm to leverage a secure, proprietary services-enabled software (SeS) for in-depth workforce profiling, dashboard management and triple bottom line reporting (people, planet, profit). AWE also provides proprietary assessments and tools for policy, process and protocol creation—energizing and expediting workplace transformation initiatives no matter their scale, complexity and level of urgency. In 2020, AWE was only one of five companies selected for the City of Ottawa’s Innovative Pilot Program to support economic recovery and workforce reintegration efforts. AWE also won the Best New Business award at the prestigious 2020 Best Ottawa Business Awards Gala (The BOBs). After announcing a reseller agreement with OpenText™ in early 2021, AWE continues to experience hockey stick growth by helping organizations navigate remote working scenarios and implement resilient workplace strategies.

For further information: https://agileworkevolutions.com/

AWE descriptive video: https://vimeo.com/414759186