OmniTRAX and City of Sand Springs Debut Rail-Ready Sites on the Sand Springs Railway

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Broe Group’s transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX Inc., a comprehensive logistics solutions provider, is working with the City of Sand Springs, Okla. to bring its Rail-Ready Sites program to the Sand Springs Railway (SS). The OmniTRAX Rail-Ready Sites program connects companies looking to recognize the benefits of rail with rail-served properties.

OmniTRAX and Sand Springs are initially marketing two rail-served sites on the SS totaling about 25 acres. The SS, with direct connections with Union Pacific and BNSF, operates a 32-mile route between Sand Springs and Tulsa, and provides regional rail services to numerous customers with direct rail service, rail-to-truck and truck-to-rail transloading, bulk transfer-distribution and inventory management solutions.

“With great infrastructure connecting most of the Midwest in a few days, companies locating in Sand Springs can get their products to market more effectively than most areas of the country. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the City of Sand Springs to help bring jobs and economic growth to the region,” said Ean Johnson, Vice President of Industrial Development at OmniTRAX.

Sand Springs and the Tulsa County region are top-rated locations for companies in the steel, advanced manufacturing and energy related industries. To review the available sites and learn more about how OmniTRAX helps companies locate on rail-served properties, visit this link.

“Sand Springs is a well-connected transportation hub with a very stable workforce and local government, plus rising demographics. We’ve had an excellent relationship with OmniTRAX since they acquired the Sand Springs Railway more than six years ago and their Rail-Ready Sites program will certainly help attract a new corporate partner to Sand Springs that relies on rail service,” said Mayor Jim Spoon of the City of Sand Springs.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America’s largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Based in Denver, The Broe Group and its affiliates form a privately-owned, multi-billion-dollar real estate, transportation, energy and investment organization with assets owned and managed across North America. Together, Broe managed companies employ more than 1,000 people and support employment of thousands of others through operations such as its Great Western Industrial Park in Northern Colorado. Its transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX, Inc., is one of North America’s largest private railroad and transportation management companies specializing in: management services, railroad and port services, intermodal solutions and industrial switching operations. Its energy affiliates include Great Western Petroleum LLC, the largest private operator in the third most prolific U.S. basin. Broe Real Estate Group acquires, develops and manages office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group also has multiple investment affiliates, including Three Leaf Ventures, which is focused on innovative healthcare technology start-ups. For more information, visit broe.com.