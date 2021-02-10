Elevate Dynamics Announces Exclusive U.S. Agreement with SPS to Distribute its AFO1TM Product Line

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elevate Dynamics, a next generation medical device company, has signed an agreement that designates SPS as the exclusive U.S. supplier of its AFO1 product line to treat foot drop caused by a variety of neurologic and musculoskeletal disorders.

“We could not ask for a better partnership with SPS, the leading distributor of orthotic and prosthetic products in the US,” said Arni Thor, Co-CEO of Elevate Dynamics. “SPS’ mission to partner with O&P providers to help them provide the best possible care, and Elevate’s mission to empower human mobility makes for a perfect fit.”

“When looking at the O&P landscape for a partner to reach the largest number of people in the United States we did not have to look further than SPS,” added Dan Magy, Co-CEO of Elevate Dynamics. “This partnership represents our collective commitment to improve the patient experience and give valuable time back to clinicians to focus on patient care. “

“We are excited to partner with Elevate in bringing their innovative new AFO to the U.S. market, providing clinicians and their patients suffering from drop foot with a new choice to help improve their mobility,” noted Regina Weger, President, SPS.

AFO1 products are designed to deliver an improved patient experience and enhance clinic operations. An industry first all-sizes-in-one design permits clinicians to comfortably fit a wide range of patients while significantly reducing inventory complexity.

The AFO1 line of products is slated for launch on March 1, 2021.

About SPS

SPS is the leading distributor for orthotic and prosthetic products in the United States. SPS offers over 400,000 O&P products to choose from, including the latest technology in prosthetic feet, prosthetic knees, prosthetic liners, and orthotic devices. Through its five strategically positioned distribution centers, SPS can provide thousands of clinics their O&P products within a day or two, enabling them to quickly and efficiently provide for patients. For more information, visit SPS’ website at www.spsco.com

About Elevate

Elevate is a next generation medical device company. Our mission is to empower people to move by redefining how healthcare products are designed, manufactured, and delivered. Our approach focuses on novel products and innovative solutions that elevate patient care and address issues impacting healthcare providers and their patients. Our team is dedicated to making the best products and leaving the world a better place than we found it. For additional information, please visit Elevate’s website at www.elevatemovement.com