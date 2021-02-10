Amentum and Kūpono form Joint Venture, Awarded $854 Million Contract for Range Operations Support

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A joint venture formed by Amentum and Kūpono, one of its protégé partners and an Alaka’ina Foundation company, was recently selected to perform range and base operations for the U.S. Navy under a single-award, hybrid contract.

Koa Lani JV LLC, the new joint venture, will provide range and base operations support services at the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) on the islands of Kauai and Oahu in Hawaii. The contract has a maximum value of $854 million over 10 years if all options are exercised.

“Amentum is excited to support our 8(a) mentor-protégé Kūpono as a partner in the Koa Lani JV in support of the U.S. Navy’s critical mission at PMRF,” said John Bozarth, senior vice president of business development for Amentum’s Mission Readiness Strategic Business Unit. “As the leading Air Force and Navy open air / sea range operations and maintenance provider, Amentum is poised and ready to leverage our decades of expertise in support of this essential test and training mission.”

The joint venture will draw from Amentum’s experience and have access to “best in class” tools, processes and procedures from its Range Center of Excellence in Las Vegas, Nev., in support of the Navy’s diverse set of requirements.

ABOUT AMENTUM

Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we employ more than 34,000 people in all 50 states and perform work in 105 foreign countries and territories. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.