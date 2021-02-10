Paperless Parts Announces Strategic Partnership with National Tooling & Machining Association (NTMA)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paperless Parts, the leading sales and quoting platform for job shops and contract manufacturers, today announced a strategic partnership with National Tooling & Machining Association (NTMA), the national representative of the custom precision manufacturing industry in the United States. The partnership will provide critical quoting capabilities and educational tools to NTMA members through Paperless Parts’ secure, cloud-based platform, allowing them to price jobs faster and more accurately, better service customers and grow their businesses. NTMA members will receive a 25% discount on the onboarding fee when their organization invests in the Paperless Parts platform.

As the manufacturing industry becomes increasingly digital and customer expectations continue to evolve, making them more difficult to meet, access to software solutions and expertise like Paperless Parts’ will be essential to manufacturers’ continued success. By partnering with NTMA, Paperless Parts will play a key role in NTMA achieving its mission to help members of the U.S. precision custom manufacturing industry achieve profitable growth and business success in a global economy through education, technology, networking, programs and services.

“Our number one goal is to help our members operate at an optimal level and continue growing their businesses,” said Roger Atkins, president of NTMA. “The partnership with Paperless Parts will ensure that we’re connecting our members to the best technology resources, helping them embrace digital transformation in the precision custom manufacturing industry and thrive in the Industry 4.0 era.”

“Paperless Parts and NTMA are two significant resources our company relies on, and it’s exciting to see them partner to offer our industry enhanced benefits,” said Grady Cope, President & CEO at Reata Engineering & Machine Works, Inc. and an NTMA member & Paperless Parts customer. “NTMA’s mission will be bolstered by Paperless Parts’ offering, helping organizations, like mine, ensure profitable growth by marrying industry education and technology solutions.”

“Our new partnership with NTMA allows us to build a strong community, together working to remove the barriers to adopting Industry 4.0 and provide the best information and solutions so members will be successful now and into the future,” said Jason Ray, co-founder and CEO of Paperless Parts. “We’re confident Paperless Parts will add more value to an already impactful industry organization, and we’re thrilled to offer our quoting software and technological expertise to NTMA members.”

As part of the partnership, Paperless Parts will provide educational resources as well, sharing guidance on how technology can enable efficient quoting processes, leading to more profitable business outcomes. As such, Jason Ray will be joining a series of webinars and speaking at NTMA’s Chapter Leadership Summit taking place virtually from February 17-19.

For more information about this partnership, visit Paperless Parts’ website.

About Paperless Parts

Paperless Parts is on a mission to help job shops and contract manufacturers improve business and grow by providing them with the most advanced, secure, cloud-based sales and quoting system available. The software streamlines manufacturers’ existing workflows by combining modern business process automation tools with a configurable geometric pricing engine that drives speed and consistency in the quoting process. The platform integrates with CRM and ERP systems to supercharge front office operations and sales teams, and enables more efficient responses to RFQs for a variety of manufacturing processes. Manufacturers across the U.S. have uploaded over 1 million job files using the platform and are processing over $500,000 worth of orders a day. Privately funded by manufacturing industry experts, Paperless Parts was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston. Additional information available at paperlessparts.com.

About National Tooling & Machining Association (NTMA)

NTMA is the national representative of the custom precision manufacturing industry in the United States. NTMA has 31 chapters throughout the U.S. and over 1,300 member companies that design and manufacture special tools, dies, jigs, fixtures, gages, special machines, and precision machined parts, representing more than $30 billion in sales annually. While many of NTMA members are privately owned independent businesses, the products and services they provide are vital to the nation’s economy, serving industries from aerospace to electronics to nuclear power. More information: www.ntma.org.