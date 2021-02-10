Cybersecurity Pioneer Cyemptive Technologies to Host Webinar on Working from Home; How Secure is Your Organization in this Covid-driven Virtual World?

SNOHOMISH, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyemptive Technologies, a provider of preemptive cybersecurity products and technology and winner of the Department of Homeland Security’s national competition for most innovative border security-related solution in the market, will host a webinar on “Working from Home; How Secure is Your Organization in this Covid-driven Virtual World?“ on Tuesday, February 23, from 10 to 11 am Pacific Standard Time.

This online event will be moderated by former USAF and NSA Specialist Alan Yarusevich. It will include interviews, questions and discussion with a panel comprised of Northwest University CIO Robert Ford, Cyemptive COO Bryan Greene, and Cyemptive Chief Security Forensics Officer Adrian Santangelo, followed by an interactive Q&A open to all attendees.

In the webinar, the panel will cover:

What new cyber security exposures have evolved as the Covid pandemic has pushed the workforce to a home-based, remote virtual workplace?

How do you educate your workforce to protect the corporation in this new reality?

Why the virtual workplace is here to stay?

Can you protect the corporation?

What you need to do immediately and in the longer term to ensure you are protecting your organization.

Learn how Cyemptive preemptively protects the assets at Northwest University in this new virtual workplace environment.

Understand how Cyemptive solutions protect and recover within seconds to minutes utilizing their unique and patented CyberSlice© technology.

Northwest University is a private Christian university in Kirkland, Washington established in 1934 offering a full spectrum of degrees. Northwest is proactively mitigating the risks associated with the Covid-19 pandemic while still focusing on fulfilling their motto “Carry the Call: Heart, Head, Hand”. Northwest is meeting this challenge and continues to educate and lead, primarily from a remote, virtual framework.

Cyemptive is partnering with Northwest to ensure the current situation does not compromise the cyber security of Northwest University, helping to ensure the Northwest vision, values and execution excellence are not thwarted by the broad-based, ever growing cadre of cyber-attacks and compromise. Cyemptive takes a completely different approach to cybersecurity by taking a preemptive approach that identifies and eliminates attacks before they ever enter a system and thus preventing compromises.

Registration for the event is free of charge. For more information, including how to register, please click here.

About Cyemptive Technologies

Founded in 2014, Cyemptive is a provider of preemptive cybersecurity products and technology. Cyemptive’s award-winning technology combines to preempt threats before they can jeopardize the system. Cyemptive’s flagship CyberSlice© is “human-less” technology rapidly and effortlessly removing known and unknown threats in seconds without the need for “big data” AI analysis on terabytes of log files. With a leadership team comprised of executives from several of the world’s most powerful technology and security organizations, including the former CIO of Microsoft and the former Chief Computer Architect for the National Security Agency, the company’s focus is on delivering an alternative approach to security. It is the winner of the Department of Homeland Security’s Border Security Technology Consortium (BSTC) competition for most innovative border security-related solution in the market. More information about Cyemptive Technologies is available at www.cyemptive.com.