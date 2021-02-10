ISG Partners With RPA Supervisor to Help Enterprises Optimize and Scale Digital Workforces

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISG Automation, the pure-play intelligent automation business of Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, is partnering with RPA Supervisor, a leading hyper-automation orchestrator solution, to help clients optimize and scale their digital workforces and drive more value from their automation investments, ISG announced today.

RPA Supervisor, headquartered in Norway, is an intuitive interface for managing, dynamically scheduling and orchestrating intelligent automation processes. The solution’s advanced machine learning algorithms and configurable SLAs optimize license utilization and prioritize work, while its event-handling capabilities automatically detect and resolve issues for a more stable and responsive digital workforce. RPA Supervisor currently supports Blue Prism, Microsoft Power Automate/Flow and UiPath software, with built-in capability to connect to other intelligent automation platforms.

“Process bottlenecks are a real impediment to achieving automation at scale,” said Wayne Butterfield, director, ISG Automation. “Our partnership with RPA Supervisor is addressing this issue by allowing our clients to change their static schedules into dynamic SLA-based workflows and efficiently allocate and orchestrate automation resources for maximum utilization.”

RPA Supervisor enables clients to reduce their automation total cost of ownership (TCO) by 35 percent or more, said Erik Lien, CEO of RPA Supervisor.

“With our ‘Human in the Loop’ capability, enterprises are able to leverage various technologies to bring the benefits of automation to the masses within their organization,” said Lien. “Our solution provides automated operations and reporting, available to anyone within the organization, thereby increasing transparency and trust, enhancing digital workforce reliability and helping build commitment to automation across the enterprise.”

“Our partnership with RPA Supervisor enables our clients to get more out of their automation investments, and adds to our growing suite of automation services,” said Chip Wagner, CEO of ISG Automation. “This significant enhancement to our capabilities will help our clients escape pilot purgatory and accelerate their ability to scale automation across the enterprise for maximum impact and ROI.”

ISG Automation’s alliance with RPA Supervisor is in line with its strategy of partnering with the world’s leading automation software and service providers to bring the benefits of intelligent process automation to clients. ISG Automation clients will have immediate access to the RPA Supervisor platform and ISG Automation will be able to introduce the full range of ISG Automation services to RPA Supervisor clients.

In connection with the new partnership, ISG is hosting a webinar, “Intelligent Automation: Simple Solutions to your Scaling Challenges,” on Thursday, February 11, at 11 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, featuring Butterfield of ISG Automation and Lien of RPA Supervisor. The two will discuss how tools like RPA Supervisor can help enterprises quickly adopt automation at scale.

ISG Automation is the pure-play intelligent automation unit of ISG with a full portfolio of services, including automation assessments and strategy, proof-of-concept deployments, implementation and integration of software bots, establishment of centers of excellence to scale automation, as well as training and managed services. For more about ISG Automation, visit this webpage.

About RPA Supervisor

RPA Supervisor is the leading RPA operations management and orchestration solution on the market. Using machine learning algorithms and human-in-the-loop capabilities, RPA Supervisor provides superior orchestration and prioritization, monitoring and issues-handling with live, customizable dashboards and notifications. RPA Supervisor customers realize a minimum 50 percent increase in license and infrastructure capacity, a 75 percent or more reduction in operational effort and an over 80 percent increase in automation responsiveness. With more than 50 clients worldwide and growing, the company’s latest NPS score of 72 underscores its customer-first culture. For more information, visit www.rpasupervisor.com.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.