PURIS Holdings and LIVEKINDLY Collective Announce Joint Ventures to Lay the Foundation for a Global Regenerative Plant-Based Future

MINNEAPOLIS & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PURIS Holdings, an early and innovative pioneer in plant-based food systems, today announced two new joint ventures with LIVEKINDLY Collective, a collection of heritage and start-up brands on track to become one of the world’s largest plant-based food companies. Combining PURIS’ proven expertise in plant-based food development with LIVEKINDLY Collective’s network of global leaders in the plant-based space, the companies aim to accelerate adoption of plant-based nutrition by solving some of the biggest challenges in the supply chain, working with an ultimate mission to pave the path for a more sustainable food system.

“The plant-based food industry is experiencing unparalleled growth, on track to hit $85 billion by 2030, and the full supply chain must scale along with it,” said Nicole Atchison, CEO of PURIS Holdings. “Joining forces with LIVEKINDLY Collective allows us to push all parts of the industry forward, ensuring it scales sustainably and affordably. Both LIVEKINDLY Collective and PURIS believe in a future where our food system is a force for good – benefiting people and planet.”

PURIS Holdings and LIVEKINDLY Collective have formed two joint ventures aimed at addressing sustainable food at scale:

The first will deliver innovation against plant protein industry waste streams, developing simple, clean, plant-based foods for like-minded brand partners that create food consumers want to eat and feel good about buying. The pair has pledged to invest in disruptive solutions to maximize the use of all parts of the plant, thus improving the environmental impact of plant-based nutrition starting with crops, the foundation of the plant-based industry.

The second venture is focused on accelerating the global adoption of soil enhancing, protein rich crops. The teams aim to foster agricultural wealth and social inclusiveness by leading a measurable shift from degenerative to regenerative farming practices.

“What got us here won’t take us where we need to go,” said Mark Hassenkamp, Chief Agriculture Operations Director of LIVEKINDLY Collective. “We are facing an existential question of how to feed ourselves in the face of growing demand, diminishing resources and the need for sustainability. Together with PURIS, we can accelerate the growing global plant-based food conversion by realizing seed to silo cost efficiencies, leveraging unique germplasm, digital tools and operational scale to grow more clean, affordable, high quality food.”

“LIVEKINDLY Collective and PURIS Holdings are mission-aligned on the need for transformation of the global food system to one that supports the health of people and protects the planet,” said Kees Kruythoff, CEO and Chairman of LIVEKINDLY Collective. “We are excited to bring our strengths together to accelerate the production and accessibility of plant-based products at scale.”

As part of the mission to introduce protein-rich, sustainable crops globally, PURIS and LIVEKINDLY Collective are first working in Southern Africa, where PURIS’ pea variety has excelled in early trials. Additionally, the pair will be accelerating development on innovative processes and food products that deliver on affordability, sustainability, and nutrition within the plant-based meat and dairy spaces.

About PURIS Holdings

PURIS Holdings is a Midwest-based company positioned at the intersection of food and ag technology, focused on scaling a sustainable global food supply. PURIS develops non-GMO corn, soy and pea seeds designed to excel on the farm and deliver sustainable nutrition for the planet. With its closed-loop system, PURIS partners with farmers across the U.S. to grow its seeds before buying back crops and transforming them into sustainable ingredients and plant-based foods. PURIS is always innovating to identify ways to build a smarter food system that connects growers, makers and eaters, delivering impact and value to all to build a plant-strong planet.

About LIVEKINDLY Collective

LIVEKINDLY Collective was founded by Blue Horizon Group on the belief that plant-based alternatives have the power to make the global food system sustainable. As a collective of entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the globe, LIVEKINDLY Collective is uniquely positioned to create impact with speed, at scale – because of its unique capabilities and purpose-driven mission to effect change through sustainable, cruelty-free, plant-based alternatives. Through its portfolio of brands, Oumph!, The Fry Family Food Co., LikeMeat and No Meat, LIVEKINDLY Collective is making plant-based eating the new normal and providing consumers around the world with healthy, sustainable, delicious food options. Furthermore, LIVEKINDLY Collective is the voice of the movement, communicating informative, entertaining and inspiring content about veganism and the environment through its media and lifestyle platform, LIVEKINDLY.