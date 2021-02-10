Xiber Deploys Ciena’s Adaptive IP Solution to Virtualize Network for Leading Retail Chain

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xiber, an Indianapolis-based nationwide Internet Service Provider, selected Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) to build an SDN and NFV network for a major retail chain that spans six states in the Midwestern region of the United States. Leveraging Ciena’s Adaptive IP™ solution, Xiber will provide enhanced IP and network security at various retail locations as well as faster and more reliable internet connectivity for store employees and shoppers.

Key Facts:

Virtualizing the network will enable Xiber to quickly and remotely adapt to new service and connectivity requirements for its retail customer. In addition, the customer will benefit from Xiber’s ability to deploy to new locations faster than other providers as well as super low latency and high availability across Xiber’s network back to the customer’s network and out to the Internet.

Ciena’s 3926 and 3928 Platforms, and 5144 Router, which are part of the Adaptive IP solution, will serve as the upgraded infrastructure foundation for the new SDN and NFV network. Enhanced security and firewall capabilities and virtual routers will provide a more seamless and secure connectivity experience for Xiber’s retail client and its customers.

To help maintain full control of its network and have visibility in potential service disruptions, Xiber will leverage Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller.

Executive Quotes:

“Working with Ciena to virtualize the networks of one of the largest retailers in our region reinforces our commitment in providing nimble and modern network solutions for our customers.”

- Stephen Hon, Founder, President & Chief Technology Officer, Xiber

“Xiber’s decision to offer virtual solutions represents a significant leap into the next generation of advanced networking. Our packet-based solution will make Xiber’s network more adaptive and capable of delivering customized applications and a multitude of virtual and IP services.”

- Bruce Hembree, Vice President & General Manager, North America , Ciena

About Xiber

Xiber is an Indianapolis-based nationwide Internet Service Provider that specializes in hybrid network delivery utilizing fiber-optic and registered fixed wireless links and a suite of networking, support, and communications/media services. Xiber provides world-class business circuits with single-digit latency and ultra-high availability at competitive prices and the fastest delivery schedules in over 20 states. Xiber serves thousands of multi-family residents in over a dozen states by providing industry-leading customer support and in-unit and property-wide technology. MDU Developers and owners enjoy greater Net Operating Income, better Internet speeds, customized service, and the faster deployment that Xiber offers. Xiber is branching out to offer their Internet and related media services to single-family home neighborhoods that are underserved around their MDU and business locations.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

