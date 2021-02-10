Cupcake Vineyards and Zenni Launch Prosecco Rosé-inspired Sunglasses Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cupcake and Zenni are thrilled to announce the release of new Cupcake Prosecco Rosé-inspired sunglasses. The makers of America’s #1 premium wine brand and the fashion-forward, affordable prescription eyewear brand teamed up to create these joyful, one-of-a-kind frames in celebration of the U.S. debut of Cupcake Prosecco Rosé.

The collaboration is the first of its kind for Cupcake and aligns naturally with the brand’s joyful spirit and dedication to making quality wine for those who choose joy in life.

“At Cupcake, choosing joy is a rule we live by and we’re glad we can bring a little joy when everyone is needing it most,” says Collin Cooney, Director of Marketing for Cupcake. “Zenni does just that with its chic yet affordable glasses, making them the perfect pairing to help us mark the release of our Prosecco Rosé.”

The premium sunglasses feature a stylish cat-eye shape, satin rosé colored frames with a silver nose bridge and a gradient dark gray lens tint with rose-gold mirror finish. They have a luxurious feel with subtly curved lenses that match Cupcake’s sleek bottle designs. These bold and bubbly shades are sure to put a rosy glow on every wearer’s outlook.

“At Zenni, we’re constantly looking for ways to offer creative products that our customers can look great in and easily afford as well. That’s why we’re so excited to collaborate with Cupcake to offer these cheerful sunglasses and help bring a positive view to customers of both brands,” remarks Sean Pate, Brand Marketing and Communications Officer at Zenni.

The collaboration comes just in time for Valentine’s Day celebrations. Whether that means a sunset dinner for two or a bubbly brunch with your “quaran-team,” Cupcake Prosecco Rosé will brighten up any occasion. It is a delightful, pink sparkling wine with fine bubbles and crisp flavors of citrus, light berry, and peach that pairs perfectly with lightly spiced dishes. Gift a bottle to loved ones or gal pals this year along with a pair of Zenni’s Cupcake Prosecco Rosé Sunnies for looking forward to rosier days ahead.

Consumers can purchase Zenni’s Cupcake Prosecco Rosé Sunglasses, which come with a limited-edition, co-branded cleaning cloth and case, online at Zenni.com/Cupcake beginning February 10. The one-size-fits-all glasses retail at $45.95 and are available while supplies last. To learn more about Cupcake wines, follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook @CupcakeVineyards or visit CupcakeVineyards.com.

About Cupcake Vineyards

Launched in 2008, Cupcake Vineyards is the #1 premium wine brand ($8-$11) by volume in the US. Cupcake’s winemaker, Jessica Tomei, and her team travel the world to ensure the most desirable grapes are being used in Cupcake wines, always seeing the glass as full of possibilities and striving to make wines worth celebrating. The portfolio now includes varietals from California’s Monterey County and Central Coast and other world-renowned wine-producing regions, including Veneto and Asti, Italy; Limestone Coast, Australia; Pfalz, Germany; Marlborough, New Zealand; and Mendoza, Argentina. For more information about Cupcake Vineyards, visit www.cupcakevineyards.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CupcakeVineyards.

About Zenni Optical

Zenni Optical pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make prescription eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers men, women, and children the freedom to express their personal style and individuality through high-quality prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense for fashion and incredible selection. With over 35 million frames sold worldwide, a pair of Zennis is owned in every country across the globe. Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Red Sox and Chicago Bulls. For more information, visit www.zenni.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest.

© 2021 Cupcake Vineyards, Livermore, CA