Keystone Property Group and Concord Hospitality Enterprises Break Ground on Boutique Hotel in $325 Million SORA West Development

Keystone Property Group today announced it has broken ground on the new Hotel West + Main, a significant milestone in its 520,000-square-foot SORA West development. This $325 million mixed-use project includes a new global headquarters for Fortune 10 pharmaceutical distribution company AmerisourceBergen, the reuse of a 146-year-old historic firehouse, and a 12-story public and private parking garage. A groundbreaking event is scheduled for March 4, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. EST and will also be accessible via livestream here.

Keystone has partnered with Concord Hospitality Enterprises to develop and operate the 127-room boutique hotel as part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton. The hotel will feature a rooftop bar and lounge and meeting spaces equipped with state-of-the-art technology. Hotel West + Main is expected to open in the second half of 2022. When it does, more than 1,500 AmerisourceBergen employees will occupy the adjacent 11-story office tower, and the former home of Washington Fire Company will be brought back to life.

A first-floor dining experience with an outdoor terrace will physically connect the firehouse with the newly constructed hotel. The restaurant will be known as 1874 Social, honoring the year the fire company formed on the site. The firehouse, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975, also inspired the second-floor gastropub experience, the Hook & Ladder Skybar.

“This project is part of our evolution to a fully vertically integrated mixed-use development company,” says Keystone Founder and CEO Bill Glazer. “We’ve connected one of the most important companies to one of the most important sites in a way that redefines Conshohocken’s skyline and ushers in a new era of downtown vibrancy for one of Greater Philadelphia’s most prominent submarkets.”

Hotel West + Main will become Conshohocken’s third hotel and first newly constructed hotel since 2001.

