i2S2 Formed with Goal of Supporting Critical Government Operations

CLEARFIELD, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated ICBM Support Services, LLC (i2S2) today announced it is planning to establish a presence in Utah, in preparation to support the U.S. Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center’s (AFNWC) next-generation mission for national security and strategic deterrence. i2S2 was formed exclusively to pursue the ICBM Integrated Services Contract (ISC) 2.0. It combines the resources and expertise of three industry leaders— Leidos, Amentum and Apex Systems — into one dedicated entity to meet ISC challenges ahead.

“We know this is a vital mission. Our strategic nuclear deterrence is the foundation for our nation’s security and sustaining global peace,” said Darrell Graddy, i2S2 President. “The i2S2 member companies bring exceptional experience, helping large, highly-technical programs sustain critical and complex operations. We’re excited about the prospect of launching this team in the Silicon Slopes area, a great place to live and raise a family, with a culture of mission and service to others. If we are privileged to be awarded the ISC 2.0 contract, we look forward to growing that team and providing superior support to AFNWC’s mission.”

i2S2 was formed to help usher in a new era of response for the land-based leg of the country’s nuclear defense triad. The ICBM Directorate and the Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) Directorate oversee a complex, critical mission that could benefit from i2S2’s exceptional expertise. Core i2S2 company highlights include:

Leidos: Leidos contributes expertise in Model Based Systems Engineering (MBSE), Digital Engineering, Modeling and Simulation (M&S), and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning. This expertise complements a rich history of successful large, technically-complex program sustainment. Coupled with mature financial, contractual, acquisition, program and task order management processes, Leidos holds the industry standard for exemplary program oversight, product delivery and mission success.

Amentum: With exceptional experience in systems engineering, mission resilience and advanced weapon systems, Amentum specializes in operational sustainment services for large-scale, critical nuclear programs throughout the Department of Defense and Department of Energy. Its proven track record in major contract transitions, successful JV standups and management expertise will add strength to AFNWC.

Apex Systems: A global leader in Workforce Mobilization solutions, Apex Systems brings expertise, tools and processes to support rapid, proactive and responsive recruiting of talented employees. The unique and diverse talent requirements of ISC 2.0 demand a local and national approach to attract and hire the best people over the long life of the contract.

If awarded the ISC 2.0 contract and made fully operational, i2S2 will operate with its own leadership team on the ground in Utah, working in tandem with the Air Force. i2S2 President Darrell Graddy and his team will be responsible for day-to-day management. A Senior Advisory Group will convene to provide counsel. This group will be comprised of executives from the i2S2 partners as well as former government and military leaders with technical, acquisition, operational and logistical expertise.

As the Air Force sustains readiness of the Minuteman III platform and transitions to GBSD, the team selected for ISC 2.0 will need to pivot with ease to the cadence of the mission. i2S2 is purpose-built for this mission, bringing the domain expertise and operational capability needed to adapt to changing requirements and drive efficiencies into resource allocation. The team will be fully supported and enabled in an exceptional work environment that prioritizes employee development, inclusive collaboration and outstanding compensation and benefits packages.

“We understand how critical recruiting and retention are to AFNWC,” added Graddy. “i2S2 is designed to be the employer of choice for the Salt Lake City/Ogden area, a place where both experienced and new staff can integrate quickly around the mission. Our approach will enable them to continually upgrade skills while being a part of a special and significant chapter in a rewarding career.”

About i2S2

Integrated ICBM Support Services (i2S2) is a Systems Engineering and Integration (SE&I) company. The company is built to meet the most demanding challenges facing our customers. If awarded the ISC 2.0 contract, i2S2 will deliver a broad range of programmatic and engineering capabilities via its diverse and talented people to meet the customer’s mission to sustain current and future readiness of our nation’s security. To learn more, visit www.i2S2llc.com.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world’s toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company’s 38,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

About Amentum

Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we employ more than 34,000 people in all 50 states and perform work in 105 foreign countries and territories. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.

About Apex Systems

Apex Systems is a world-class technology services business that incorporates industry insights and experience to deliver solutions that fulfill our clients’ digital visions. We provide a continuum of service from workforce mobilization and modern enterprise solutions to digital innovation to drive better results and bring more value to our clients. Apex transforms our customers with modern enterprise solutions tailored to the industries we serve. Apex has a presence in over 70 markets across the US, Canada and Mexico. Apex is a segment of ASGN Incorporated. (NYSE: ASGN). To learn more, visit www.apexsystems.com.