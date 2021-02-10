Citi Appointed as Depositary Bank for Immunocore Holdings plc’s ADR Programme

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Immunocore Holdings plc (“Immunocore”), a late-stage biotechnology company, to act as depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) programme.

Immunocore’s American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “IMCR”. Each ADS represents one ordinary share of the company.

Commenting on the appointment, Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi said: “We look forward to supporting Immunocore’s ADR programme and expanding the company’s investor outreach through the expertise of our Investor Relations Advisory team and the breadth of our global equity distribution network.”

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. Immunocore’s most advanced oncology therapeutic candidate, tebentafusp, has demonstrated monotherapy activity in a Phase 2 clinical trial in metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies, and is currently being studied in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

