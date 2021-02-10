 Reliance Standard Expands Integrated Customer Experience and Technology Solutions With Matrix to Include Voluntary Supplemental Health Products

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company (Reliance Standard) announced today it has expanded its customer experience, supported by Matrix Absence Management’s technology and service platform, to include voluntary supplemental health products, including Accident, Critical Illness and Hospital insurance.

“The employee experience is how we distinguish ourselves as an enterprise,” said Mark Marsters, president of Matrix and chief operating officer, group benefits, for Reliance Standard. “We see it every day. Whether it’s a routine pregnancy, a child’s broken arm or a spouse is diagnosed with an illness, we want to make sure there is just one person to call to manage that important event, regardless of what benefit or entitlement applies.”

The inclusion of supplemental health products expands an already robust customer experience for absence and disability solutions, including:

A single point of contact that is cross-trained as an expert in absence solutions, such as FMLA, PFML and employer-sponsored leave, disability insurance, and now supplemental health and wellness benefits;

24/7/365 US-based customer contact center;

Intuitive web navigation that uses eligibility data and tree-logic to personalize the experience;

A mobile app with features such as electronic signature and smartphone camera uploads;

Avatar-based training and communication for both employees and their managers.

The expansion also simplifies the eligibility collection process for employers through integration across all absence, disability, and now supplemental health products.

“When we mapped the customer journey, we saw that for any single event, employees had to visit different places and complete different forms for supplemental health,” said Gordon Smith, CIO and chief solutions officer at Matrix Absence Management. “We immediately saw there was a natural way to incorporate these products into our technology platform and designed the workflow to simplify the process for our clients and customers.”

The model is designed to be a fully integrated claim process so that when an employee begins his or her absence journey, both the team and the technology ensure supplemental health is not forgotten.

“We often get asked about ‘automatic’ supplemental health claim setup or processing by our clients, based on disability or medical events,” said Ann Marie Leary, chief client officer for both Reliance Standard and Matrix. “When you have one organization, one technology platform and one customer experience that incorporates our entire portfolio of solutions, there’s no need for gimmicks.”

To learn more, watch our video here or contact your Reliance Standard sales representative or account manager.

About Reliance Standard

Reliance Standard is a leader in absence and employee benefits solutions including financial protection, absence management and supplemental health, with a portfolio of insurance products that include disability, life, accident, critical illness, hospital indemnity, dental, vision, medical stop loss and limited benefit medical. Reliance Standard markets these solutions nationwide through independent brokers and agents to employers of all sizes. Reliance Standard was founded in 1907 in Chicago, IL and is rated A++ (Superior) by A.M. Best.

About Matrix Absence Management

Matrix Absence Management is a leading provider of absence administration and technology solutions designed to streamline benefit delivery and reduce overall benefit costs for employers. Founded in 1987, Matrix was an early leader in outsourced administration of workers’ compensation and disability claims and has spent more than three decades innovating and improving service delivery through technology to serve more than 3 million employees nationwide.

About Tokio Marine Group

Reliance Standard and Matrix Absence Management are both members of the Tokio Marine Group. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., the ultimate holding company of the Tokio Marine Group, operates in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and life insurance sectors globally. The Group’s main operating subsidiary, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire (TMNF), was founded in 1879 and is the oldest and leading property and casualty insurer in Japan.