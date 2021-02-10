Brightspot Expands European Footprint by Partnering with l’Opinion on Modern Content Management Solution

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--French news organization l’Opinion has partnered with Brightspot, the leading content business platform, to revolutionize its creation of digital content covering the economy, government, education, and business. Founded in 2013, L’Opinion is known for being a new-generation media company that delivers content across web, mobile, print, and various social media platforms. The flexibility and scalability of Brightspot’s content management solution (CMS) will enable L’Opinion to more seamlessly deliver exceptional content experiences in 2021 and beyond.

As part of its growth trajectory, L’Opinion sought a technology partner to help them improve the publishing experience for journalists and editors. The company also wanted to provide an enhanced experience for readers in order to better engage their audience and increase subscribers. Brightspot will help L’Opinion further its digital transformation efforts by reaching a larger and more diverse audience.

“L’Opinion is known for providing news and offering sharp analysis on cutting-edge issues in an accessible format,” said Nicolas Beytout, Founder and CEO, L’Opinion. “The Brightspot content platform supports fast, high-quality publishing across channels that will help us grow and adapt to continue succeeding in a digital-first world, thanks to a better customer experience.”

“We look forward to our partnership with l’Opinion and supporting their digital transformation efforts as their organization grows, by providing unparalleled publishing tools and content services,” said Sandeep Hulsandra, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Media Practice, Brightspot. “This is a pivotal step in our efforts to continue expanding our footprint internationally and underscores the importance of the European market for Brightspot.”

About Brightspot

At Brightspot we believe technology should enable content-focused teams to work smarter, faster, and more seamlessly to move businesses forward.

With decades of collective experience in publishing and media, we’ve built a powerful Content Business Platform and world-class Delivery Team to help companies transform their business content and digital experiences by creating enterprise applications at scale with astonishing speed. For more information, please visit www.brightspot.com or follow us on Twitter @TeamBrightspot.

About Bey Médias

Bey Médias is the publisher of the daily newspaper l'Opinion, recognized as one of the most important French national mastheads, and respected financial publication L'Agefi. The company serves audiences in France and worldwide, providing news on the economy, government, education, business and finance. Bey Médias is committed to being on the cutting-edge of news and has online, blog, and video offerings.

About l’Opinion

Launched in May 2013 by Nicolas Beytout, l’Opinion is an influential, next-generation digital media company with a daily print version and video product. It covers political, economic and international news. It is a clearly positioned supporter of economic liberalism and is pro-business and pro-European. Today, L’Opinion has a daily distribution of 41,000 copies and more than 1,000,000 unique visitors monthly.

It has been awarded best daily French newspaper and best international news French site in 2018.