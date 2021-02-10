CDK Global Strengthens Commitment to Philanthropic Partnerships to Support Inclusive and Equitable, Quality Education and Lifelong Learning

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, today announced it deepens its promise to corporate responsibility and sustainability in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Three non-profit organizations dedicated to enhancing and increasing access to education will receive a total of $70,000 pledged by CDK. These contributions will aid Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Louisiana, greenlight for girls, and the ASE Education Foundation in their efforts to support inclusive and equitable, quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. Since announcing its main corporate philanthropy initiative last August, CDK has directed nearly 90 percent of its corporate giving to causes related to education.

“Now more than ever, we understand that not everyone has equal access to a traditional learning environment where they can receive a quality education,” said Amy Byrne, executive vice president, chief human resources and communications officer, CDK Global. “Through our corporate philanthropic partnerships, we are investing in programs that help create the next generation of leaders by improving access to knowledge and enhancing the skills of people from all backgrounds.”

Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Louisiana

Like nearly all industry events, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) converted its annual, in-person trade show to be hosted in New Orleans this year to a virtual format. While it was the safest option, this move resulted in lost revenue opportunities to spur local economic growth. CDK was passionate about finding another way to support the New Orleans community. With a $25,000 donation to Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Louisiana, CDK will be the inaugural sponsor of a new literacy program for the 2021-2022 school year. This program will serve 75 children per day for one year and is expected to benefit students by addressing social challenges, improving overall school performance, and increasing standardized test scores.

“We are thankful to have CDK Global as our inaugural sponsor for our literacy program in Southeast Louisiana,” says Deborah J. Verges, interim CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Louisiana. “Together, through this partnership, we will continue to create a rich Club Experience where all youth are effective, engaged, adaptive learners who are on track with literacy.”

greenlight for girls (g4g)

The partnership between CDK and g4g began in July 2020 and included developing educational materials for girls in STEM subjects. It later grew into a learning activity where CDK staff built solar charger kits donated to Boys and Girls Clubs in the United States and Snehalaya and Cherish Foundation in India to foster science curiosity among students.

In 2021, CDK will sponsor a virtual learning, innovation, and mentoring series where Design Thinking will meet STEM. CDK will donate $25,000 to the program, which runs throughout 2021 and will involve local Boys and Girls Clubs. CDK employees will also have the opportunity to review content designed in the program and serve as mentors.

"Our g4g partners share a common vision – to make a positive difference in the future, and it is our great pleasure to have CDK Global as one of our partners,” says Melissa Rancourt, founder, and chairman, greenlight for girls. “Together, we design hands-on learning opportunities that achieve significant reach, impact, and resonance to our sustainable development and societal goals. 2021 brings the opportunity to do more, reach more children, engage more role models, and inspire local communities of girls and boys to build their curiosity, abilities, and aspirations in STEM. We look forward to the value we can bring together in the year ahead."

ASE Education Foundation

Since 2019, CDK and ASE Education Foundation have partnered to educate, prepare, and inspire a new generation of the automotive service workforce. The Foundation’s Board realized current offerings were not reaching young women and minority students and asked if CDK could help. In 2021, CDK will donate $20,000 for a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion assessment of ASE’s educational programs and promote ways to ensure curriculum reaches a broader spectrum of the student population.

“CDK Global has partnered with the Foundation to support the 2,300 ASE-accredited programs nationwide, impacting more than 5,000 instructors and 50,000 students every year,” says Michael Coley, president, ASE Education Foundation. “It matters to our industry that organizations like CDK Global are willing to step up and show they strongly support top-quality career and technical education for the next generation of service technicians. The future of the service industry is brighter because of their contributions.”

