Joining Hands With Mowasalat (Karwa) – Qatar’s Major Transportation Service Provider, Yutong Buses to Serve FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

ZHENGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On 4 February 2021, the 17th edition of the FIFA Club World Cup™ officially kicked off in Qatar, with top football clubs from five continents gathered in Doha. Yutong Bus’s star product ZK6122H9 will also provide full service to launch international events, bringing players a safe, comfortable and high-end event travel experience.

Professional quality, choice of champions

Taking into consideration the special geographic conditions of Qatar, Yutong Bus has specifically customized the buses. It has improved the air conditioning system and vehicle heat-shielding performance to adapt to the local hot climate. Yutong also upgraded the vehicle sealing and chassis protection, etc., to guarantee the lasting operation of the vehicles in windy and sandy weather, and to ensure the sustainable operation.

What’s worth mentioning is that Yutong Bus cooperated with Mowasalat (Karwa) on the vehicle design and made adjustments and optimizations with regard to driver protection, interior layout and color collocation.

Win-win cooperation brings ‘better bus better life’

Yutong has always provided more than just buses, but opportunities for a win-win cooperation. The company has signed an agreement with Qatar to establish KD factory for electric buses in this country, to serve Qatar's environmentally friendly vehicle transformation strategy.

In retrospect of the year 2020, the passenger car industry faced severe challenges. Yet as industry shepherd, Yutong Bus has made outstanding progress, including active deployment in emerging fields, such as hydrogen fueled buses and autonomous driving; and continues to consolidate its leading advantages in the fields of traditional buses and electric buses.

Yutong Bus maintained a fast-growing global presence in 2020 including 760 units of buses delivered to Kazakhstan, 130 units to Mexico, 102 units to Norway and held the official opening of its spare parts centre in Lens, France. Those orders demonstrate the strong brand strength, but also reflect Yutong’s industry responsibility to actively promote the recovery of global transportation.

Adhering to the brand concept of “better bus, better life”, Yutong Bus continues to broaden the road to internationalization, and will surely gain more world recognition and trust with strength and reputation of its brand.

http://www.yutong.com