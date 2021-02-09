Macy’s, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results and Provide an Update on its Polaris Strategy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) is scheduled to report its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results before the opening of financial markets on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. At the same time, management will provide an update on its Polaris strategy.

The company will webcast a call with financial analysts and investors that day at 8:00 a.m. ET. Macy’s, Inc.’s webcast, along with the associated presentation, is accessible to the media and general public via the company's website at www.macysinc.com. Please note that, given the strategy update, this quarter’s call is scheduled for 90 minutes.

Analysts and investors may call in on 1-800-458-4121, passcode 4263363. A replay of the conference call and slides can be accessed on the website or by calling 1-888-203-1112 (same passcode) about two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Macy’s, Inc.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) is one of the nation’s premier omni-channel fashion retailers. The company comprises three retail brands, Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. Macy’s, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. For more information, please visit www.macysinc.com.