Naturade Debuts in 40 Costco Wholesale Clubs Across US

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Naturade’s Plant-Based Weight Loss High Protein Shake is now available at 40 Costco Wholesale Clubs and online, the company announced today. Naturade is the first Black-owned company in the plant-based nutrition category to be sold in Costco. The company is committed to providing everyone access to quality food regardless of income, location and race.

Naturade is a heritage brand in the nutrition space. It was founded in 1926 and purchased by Kareem Cook and Claude Tellis in 2012. The mission-driven company has gained the attention and interest of high-profile investors including NBA legends and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Grant Hill.

“Our partnership with Costco is a significant milestone for Naturade and an integral part of our growth,” said Cook. “Costco shares our vision of providing customers access to healthy, delicious, superior quality alternatives and we look forward to introducing our products to new consumers.”

Naturade, the maker of the popular VeganSmart brand, has taken its popular formula and launched extensions in the plant-based nutrition space. Featuring Mr. Johnson on the tray, Naturade’s Plant-Based Weight Loss High Protein Shake is available in the vanilla flavor in Costco stores, and in both vanilla and chocolate flavors online. For a list of all 40 stores, visit NaturadeMagic.com.

Naturade also offers a full line of products for children’s health, immune health, meal replacements, weight loss and dieting, and weight gain on its website, Naturade.com.

ABOUT NATURADE

Naturade is well known for its commitment to improving the health and well-being of consumers with innovative, natural products since 1926. Over nearly 10 decades, Naturade has become a highly respected innovator in the natural products industry, providing natural health products worldwide. Naturade pioneered the introduction of soy protein powders in the 1950s and over the years, Naturade has manufactured and distributed a variety of health-related products including vitamins, nutritional supplements and beauty care products. The company’s priority and standard of excellence demands effective, nutritional quality controls. These controls are integrated through every phase of product development and production.

